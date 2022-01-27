Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd says Camelon did him a "favour" by sacking him last year

Gordon Herd has overseen an incredible upturn in results since replacing Brown Ferguson as Linlithgow boss in August

Herd’s team are on an incredible run of 18 consecutive league and cup wins and have laid down the gauntlet to East of Scotland Premier Division title rivals and leaders Penicuik Athletic, after beating them 5-0 in a cup tie last week.

Rose are just a point behind Penicuik with 12 league games left for both clubs, so Herd insists he will not be distracted by the visit of Camelon, whom he and current Rose assistant John Miller made an acrimonious departure from when sacked last March.

"At the end of the day Camelon’s done us a favour with how everything’s turned out,” Herd said.

“We’ve ended up at Linlithgow so we’ve landed on our feet and it’s been a great start for us.

"But we need to be wary of Camelon. They’re sitting second bottom, they’re desperate for points.

"They had a good win on Saturday as well so they’ll be dangerous. They’ll be coming in a wee bit of a buoyant mood so it’s up to us to take care of the occasion.

"It’s just another game. It doesn’t matter who the opposition is. The main focus is to get three points and try to get to the top of that table.”

Leaders Penicuik travel to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale on Saturday.