Linlithgow Rose make it 13 wins in a row as Alan Docherty hails 30-yard screamer as one of his best goals ever

Action from Broxburn Athletic v Linlithgow Rose

Gordon Herd’s men pulled to within a point of league leaders Penicuik Athletic heading into 2022 where they have their sights firmly set on securing the league title.

They didn’t have it all their own way against Broxburn with the home side competing for long spells and were well in the match until Mark Stowe’s late penalty made the points safe.

Docherty was the hero for Rose with a goal right out of the top drawer. He said: “I knew the wind would help it a wee﻿ bit and if you don’t take your chance you don’t score. The game was tight so I thought I would just have a go and hope for the best and luckily it went right into the top corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve scored a few overhead kicks in my time but I would put that right up there as one of my best. I’ve scored a couple of long-range goals already this season but none of them flew into the top corner like that one. It’s definitely my best goal so far.

“They were well structured in the first half, they knew how to stop us playing. We knew we had to grind it out in the second half.”

The home side came out looking to make an early impact in front of a Covid-capacity sellout crowd of 500.

Brox frontman Greg Binnie was presented with a big chance for the opener when he was put through on the right side of the box, only to send his fierce strike just inches wide of the top corner and into the outside of the net.

The visitors’ first chance arrived from a dead ball after Alan Sneddon was felled on the edge of the box by Broxburn defender Adam Murray, but Rose top goalscorer Stowe failed to test home goalkeeper Connor Wallace with his free-kick attempt well over the bar.

It took until the 27th minute for either keeper to be forced into a save as Docherty headed straight at Wallace from Callum Bremner’s free-kick.

Wallace had more to do on the stroke of the interval when he stopped Stowe from point-blank range after Sneddon slipped a pass in behind the home defence.

Linlithgow were on top after the restart and went ahead in style after 52 minutes. Docherty let fly from 30 yards out, with his strike just dipping in time to find the top corner with Wallace rooted to his line. Stowe was close to doubling Rose’s lead on the hour when he sent an effort spinning across goal but just wide of Wallace’s far post.

The home side had their best chance to level ten minutes from time as midfielder Greg Nicol ran clear of his marker to send a header off the outside of the post from Joe Tait’s corner.

Stowe ensured a less stressful final few minutes for the visitors when he netted from the penalty spot for his 27th of the season after Craig Newall had brought him down.