LIVE Scottish Football: Left-back undergoes Celtic medical | Rangers star offered escape route | Aberdeen want midfielder deal tied up | Norwich agree £350k fee

Norwich City have thrashed out a 350,000 plus deal to sign Aidan Fitzpatrick from Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

Lawrence Shankland has agreed a three-year deal with Dundee United and will undergo a medical on Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are hoping to tie up a deal for Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch before the end of the week. (Evening Express)

Rangers outcast Kyle Lafferty could be off to Thailand withThai League 1 champions Buriram United, who have opened talks over a possible transfer. (Daily Express)

Meanwhile, HoopsstrikerTom Rogic wants a move to the Premier League with at least one English club interested. (Goal.com)