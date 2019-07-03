LIVE Scottish Football: Left-back undergoes Celtic medical | Rangers star offered escape route | Aberdeen want midfielder deal tied up | Norwich agree £350k fee Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL: Norwich City have thrashed out a 350,000 plus deal to sign Aidan Fitzpatrick from Partick Thistle. (Daily Record) Lawrence Shankland has agreed a three-year deal with Dundee United and will undergo a medical on Wednesday. (Daily Record) Aberdeen are hoping to tie up a deal for Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch before the end of the week. (Evening Express) Rangers outcast Kyle Lafferty could be off to Thailand withThai League 1 champions Buriram United, who have opened talks over a possible transfer. (Daily Express) Meanwhile, HoopsstrikerTom Rogic wants a move to the Premier League with at least one English club interested. (Goal.com) Celtic have reached a 3miliionagreement over a deal with Rapid Vienna for defender Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and will now undergo his medical. (Football Insider) Ronald Gordon sets out ambitions for Hibs and says: ‘We need to start making progress’ Ronald Gordon becomes new owner of Hibs as he takes over from Sir Tom Farmer