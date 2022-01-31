LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up
The 2022 January transfer window closes tonight and it’s the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road tomorrow.
Follow all the latest developments throughout the day with the Edinburgh Evening News live.
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:11
Transfer deadline day live
Welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News transfer deadline day blog. We’ll be following developments at Hearts, Hibs and across the country... while building up to the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road
HIBS IN FOR CITY WINGER?
Hibs also being linked with a loan swoop for Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers. He has been recalled by City from his loan at Bournemouth in a bid to get him more game time.
The 19-year-old winger has made 15 appearances for Bournemouth in the Championship so far this season - though only once has he started a game. Hibs would face stiff competition for his signature from Blackpool and others
NEILSON ON SOUTTAR
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson confirmed to the media at lunchtime that there had been no fresh offer and that John Souttar missed training purely because of the minor ankle knock that forced him off against Motherwell on Saturday.
Hearts have potential options lined up in case Souttar leaves late on, but otherwise it could be a quiet day at Tynecastle
Robbie Neilson
We’re actively looking to see what’s out there in the market
We’ve said all along it has to be the right one that comes in.
There’s no panic here because we’ve got other good defenders here but first and foremost I’d like to keep John if we can. I’m very happy
Hibs are chasing “one more player” from down south, according to Sky Sports
It’s all gone Pete Tong for former Hearts midfielder Andy Irving
Interesting one. Aaron Ramsey has arrived in Glasgow to complete a loan move from Juventus to Rangers. Medical this afternoon.
More Maloney snippets from today’s press conference for broadcast media ahead of the derby
Some Hibs fans are ‘baffled’
BARKER UPDATE
Speaking to the media today, Shaun Maloney said Hibs “not close” to signing Brandon Barker but didn’t totally dismiss it.
BARKER FOR HIBS?
Just a rumour, but the suggestion is that Rangers winger Brandon Barker could be a target for Hibs boss Shaun Maloney. That’s according to BBC reporter Raman Bhardwaj. He is a forgotten man at Ibrox. He joined Rangers in 2019 but has made just one squad this season and will be a free agent in June. Was sent to Oxford United on loan last season