LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: Hearts reject latest John Souttar bid, Hibs complete signing of winger, Brandon Barker released by Rangers
The 2022 January transfer window closes tonight and it’s the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road tomorrow.
Follow all the latest developments throughout the day with the Edinburgh Evening News live.
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:44
Headlines
Hibs winger Stevie Bradley joins Dundalk on a season-long loan deal
Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey arrives in Glasgow for medical to tie up loan to Rangers
Celtic kid signs for Dons
Adam Montgomery has completed a loan move from Celtic to Aberdeen for the rest of the season.
The 19-year-old, who made his second ever appearance in the 0-0 draw with Hibs towards the end of last season, was wanted by former Dons boss Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock but has chosen instead to remain in the top flight.
Done deal
Arbroath have signed 23-year-old striker Sam Ford until the end of the season from Felixstowe & Walton United. He could line up against Hibs in the Scottish Cup
City on fire
Edinburgh City are 2-0 up away to Forfar after half an hour. Goals from Anthony McDonald on 22 and Danny Handling on 28 minutes
Done deal
Rangers have signed Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdansk for an undisclosed fee subject to international clearance.
Seeking inspiration
Robbie Neilson and Shaun Maloney have both been addressing the media today before the derby at Easter Road.
Meanwhile, Kevin Nisbet spoke to Hibs TV ...
Team news
Starts for on-loan Hearts and Hibs youngsters tonight
Done deal
Louis Appéré has left joined Northampton Town from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.
Here’s the latest on Souttar. It could be a long night for Hearts fans
