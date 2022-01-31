LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: Hearts reject latest John Souttar bid, Hibs complete signing of winger, Brandon Barker released by Rangers

The 2022 January transfer window closes tonight and it’s the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road tomorrow.

By Phil Johnson & Craig Fowler
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:21 pm
Hearts and Hibs meet at Easter Road in the Edinburgh derby tomorrow

Follow all the latest developments throughout the day with the Edinburgh Evening News live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Transfer deadline day LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:44

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:03

Headlines

Hearts reject a new offer from Rangers for John Souttar

Hibs complete signing of Runar Hauge from Norwegian champions FK Bodø/Glimt

Hibs ‘interested’ in Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers

Hibs winger Stevie Bradley joins Dundalk on a season-long loan deal

Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey arrives in Glasgow for medical to tie up loan to Rangers

John Souttar is being chased by Rangers
Hibs have signed Runar Hauge
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:44

Celtic kid signs for Dons

Adam Montgomery has completed a loan move from Celtic to Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old, who made his second ever appearance in the 0-0 draw with Hibs towards the end of last season, was wanted by former Dons boss Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock but has chosen instead to remain in the top flight.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:31

Done deal

Arbroath have signed 23-year-old striker Sam Ford until the end of the season from Felixstowe & Walton United. He could line up against Hibs in the Scottish Cup

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:26

City on fire

Edinburgh City are 2-0 up away to Forfar after half an hour. Goals from Anthony McDonald on 22 and Danny Handling on 28 minutes

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:24

Done deal

Rangers have signed Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdansk for an undisclosed fee subject to international clearance.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:16

Seeking inspiration

Robbie Neilson and Shaun Maloney have both been addressing the media today before the derby at Easter Road.

Neilson says the Hearts fans can help inspire his team

Maloney says ex-players can help inspire his team

Meanwhile, Kevin Nisbet spoke to Hibs TV ...

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:01

Team news

Starts for on-loan Hearts and Hibs youngsters tonight

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 19:17

Done deal

Louis Appéré has left joined Northampton Town from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 19:07

Here’s the latest on Souttar. It could be a long night for Hearts fans

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/sport/football/hearts/hearts-reject-fresh-rangers-bid-for-john-souttar-latest-deadline-day-news-from-tynecastle-3549466

John Souttar is being chased by Rangers

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 18:50

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
EdinburghRangersHibsEdinburgh Evening News