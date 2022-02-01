LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: Hibs announce signing of winger, John Souttar staying at Hearts until summer, two Easter Road midfielders go out on loan
The 2022 January transfer window closes tonight and it’s the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road tomorrow.
Follow all the latest developments throughout the day with the Edinburgh Evening News live.
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 24:40
Headline moves
Hibs winger Stevie Bradley joins Dundalk on a season-long loan deal
Tam is impressed
Murphy exits
Jamie Murphy has left Hibs on loan to join Mansfield Town.
Similar to Alex Gogic, who joined St Mirren in a loan deal, Murphy is out of contract at the end of the season and this move likely signals the end of his career at Easter Road.
Woah, woah, woah... just a minute!
Hibs have announced a new signing just after the closing of the January transfer window!
Sylvester Jasper joins on loan from English Championship side Fulham. The winger is signed on a deal until the end of the season though there is an option to buy.
He spent time on loan at Colchester United earlier this season.
Shaun Maloney said of the 20-year-old, who has been capped by Bulgaria’s under-21s: “Sylvester is a talented young player that possesses a lot of creativity and speed. He gives us extra options and can play on both the left and right in attacking areas.
“My staff and I are looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the club.”
Midnight strikes!
I’ll be staying up for another half-hour to make sure nothing is announced after the deadline but that appears to be it.
Though there were a good few rumours, it ended up being a fairly quiet transfer day in Edinburgh compared to what many expected.
The major news:
John Souttar remains a Hearts player until the summer
Hibs sign Runar Hauge but fail in pursuit to sign first-team winger
Alex Gogic leaves Easter Road for St Mirren loan (he’s out of contract in the summer)
Craig Samson is replaced as Hibs goalkeeping coach.
Window closes down south
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the verge of joining Barcelona on a free transfer as the January transfer window closed in England, with Tottenham and Everton making standout moves.
New Everton boss Frank Lampard signed Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek joined on loan for the rest of the season.
It is also believed the Toffees have agreed a fee with Tottenham for England midfielder Dele Alli.
Spurs had a busy day, with club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele rejoining former side Lyon on loan until the end of the season. Tottenham revealed two new arrivals from Juventus.
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur signed a four-and-a-half-year deal for an initial fee of £15.9m. Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski followed soon after for £29.2m.
Former Spurs man Christian Eriksen returned to football with a move to Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Burnley signed 6ft 6in Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.
Newcastle brought in Matt Targett arrived on loan from Aston Villa and Dan Burn from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.
Snodgrass available
Former Scotland and Livingston midfielder Robert Snodgrass, 34, has left West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent and is now a free agent.
Derby team news
Hibs manager Shaun Maloney will make a late decision on whether to include two of his key defenders for the visit of Hearts.
Captain Paul Hanlon has missed the last two games with a heel injury but could be back in contention, while vice-captain Paul McGinn went off injured in Saturday’s defeat by Livingston.
Kyle Magennis, who had been close to returning after four months out with a groin problem, has suffered a fresh setback and will be out for several weeks.
Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring problem.
Fellow defender Michael Smith is still out with a back issue but could return for Sunday’s trip to Rangers.
Manager Robbie Neilson has a few selection issues to ponder, with regular starters Barrie McKay, Alex Cochrane and Peter Haring all having been rested for last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Motherwell.
McGrath joins Wigan
The former Hibs target has completed his move away from St Mirren.