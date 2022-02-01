LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: Hibs announce signing of winger, John Souttar staying at Hearts until summer, two Easter Road midfielders go out on loan

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney will make a late decision on whether to include two of his key defenders for the visit of Hearts.

Captain Paul Hanlon has missed the last two games with a heel injury but could be back in contention, while vice-captain Paul McGinn went off injured in Saturday’s defeat by Livingston.

Kyle Magennis, who had been close to returning after four months out with a groin problem, has suffered a fresh setback and will be out for several weeks.

Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring problem.

Fellow defender Michael Smith is still out with a back issue but could return for Sunday’s trip to Rangers.