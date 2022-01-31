LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: Hibs complete signing of winger, John Souttar stalemate, blow for ex-Hearts star
The 2022 January transfer window closes tonight and it’s the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road tomorrow.
Follow all the latest developments throughout the day with the Edinburgh Evening News live.
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:34
Transfer deadline day live
Welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News transfer deadline day blog. We’ll be following developments at Hearts, Hibs and across the country... while building up to the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road
Hibs complete signing
Hibs have completed the signing of Runar Hauge from Norwegian champions FK Bodø/Glimt.
The 20-year-old winger joins on a three-and-a-half-year deal and goes into the Developlment Squad with the hope of developing over the course of this season and breaking into Shaun Maloney’s first-team set-up.
Academy director Steve Kean said: “When the fans get to see him, they will see someone with incredible pace. He can play wide left, wide right and he can play as a 10.
“He is a set-piece specialist who is incredibly good in one-on-on situations. He likes to get at players and uses his pace to get past players. He has added assists to his game as well, he can spot a final pass and is a player that will definitely get the fans off their seats.
“He is something that we have been missing in the Academy recently, so we are looking forward to seeing him feature in the Development Squad games initially.
“We are absolutely delighted to have him in the building. We feel that Hibs is the perfect club for him to come and develop his talents.”
Souttar rumour
Talk on social media is growing that Rangers will not return with an improved offer for John Souttar. The last bid was £300,000 and the Ibrox club are, apparently, unwilling to go any higher.
If true, it looks highly likely Souttar will remain a Hearts player until the end of the season.
Celtic defender heading out
Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has joined Oostende on loan for the second half of the season. The summer signing has played just once since moving to Scottish football - against Real Betis in a 3-2 win, oddly enough - and will follow in the footsteps of Scottish international Jack Hendry by joining the Belgian side in pursuit of regular first-team football.
Dundee had been linked with the player earlier in the window.
Rangers complete move for defender
But he’s not named John Souttar.
Mateusz Zukowski joins on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The Pole is a right-back and will act as the replacement for Nathan Patterson who moved to Everton at the beginning of this month.
Handing over to Craig Fowler now, who has the graveyard shift
DERBY TEAM NEWS
Shaun Maloney says he’ll make a decision at the ‘last minute’ on defenders Paul McGinn and Paul Hanlon.
Hanlon has a troubling heel problem. McGinn came off at the weekend with a knock.
Shaun Maloney
“We’ll make a decision on them at the last moment again. There’s no real update on them as of yet, but I’ll give them to the last moment and hopefully they’ll be available for selection.”
MAGENNIS SETBACK
This is a blow for Hibs. he was just getting close to full fitness
Shaun Maloney
“Kyle [Magennis], unfortunately, won’t be available now for a few weeks. He had a slight setback in a contact injury in one of the practice games, so he’ll be a little bit longer.”
DONE DEAL
Kilmarnock striker Innes Cameron has returned to Queen of the South on loan until the end of the season.
Just landed: A catchy headline on Falkirk’s press release. “Falkirk FC Break Transfer Record”. Turns out it was 100 years ago. Good story though. Here’s the release in full:
Falkirk FC
As the deadline day deals break the internet on Monday night the big moves may happen in Newcastle, Paris, Manchester or Milan. It’s a safe bet nothing much will be done by Falkirk, fighting to escape League One in Scotland. But exactly one hundred years ago, they broke the world transfer record with a coup that made football history.
In February 1922, the record today held by Neymar’s €222M move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 moved to £5000 when Falkirk signed Sydney Puddefoot, West Ham United’s star forward who had played for England in the post-war Victory International series.
Puddefoot had been stationed at nearby Bridge of Allan during the First World War and had played for Falkirk as a guest during that period – a practice that was commonplace during the War. When West Ham – who needed money following the development of the Boleyn Ground – agreed to sell Puddefoot, he wrote a letter to the Bairns informing them he was available.
Incredibly, the manager and one of the club’s directors took the train to London and agreed the world-record transfer fee - £5000 to West Ham and a £1000 payment to the player. The club then set about crowd-funding the money by issuing special bonds to supporters. When Puddefoot arrived in Falkirk, he was paraded through the town in an open carriage.
Falkirk recouped £4000 when they sold their star striker to Blackburn Rovers after three years, and he won the 1928 FA Cup with the Lancashire side. In later life, he was a pioneering coach, with a spell at Fenerbahce in Turkey.