LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: Hibs complete signing of winger, John Souttar stalemate, blow for ex-Hearts star

As the deadline day deals break the internet on Monday night the big moves may happen in Newcastle, Paris, Manchester or Milan. It’s a safe bet nothing much will be done by Falkirk, fighting to escape League One in Scotland. But exactly one hundred years ago, they broke the world transfer record with a coup that made football history.

In February 1922, the record today held by Neymar’s €222M move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 moved to £5000 when Falkirk signed Sydney Puddefoot, West Ham United’s star forward who had played for England in the post-war Victory International series.

Puddefoot had been stationed at nearby Bridge of Allan during the First World War and had played for Falkirk as a guest during that period – a practice that was commonplace during the War. When West Ham – who needed money following the development of the Boleyn Ground – agreed to sell Puddefoot, he wrote a letter to the Bairns informing them he was available.

Incredibly, the manager and one of the club’s directors took the train to London and agreed the world-record transfer fee - £5000 to West Ham and a £1000 payment to the player. The club then set about crowd-funding the money by issuing special bonds to supporters. When Puddefoot arrived in Falkirk, he was paraded through the town in an open carriage.

Falkirk recouped £4000 when they sold their star striker to Blackburn Rovers after three years, and he won the 1928 FA Cup with the Lancashire side. In later life, he was a pioneering coach, with a spell at Fenerbahce in Turkey.