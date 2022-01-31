LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: John Souttar staying at Hearts until summer, Hibs midfielder heads out on loan, Hibs fall short in bid to sign winger
The 2022 January transfer window closes tonight and it’s the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road tomorrow.
Follow all the latest developments throughout the day with the Edinburgh Evening News live.
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:09
Hibs winger Stevie Bradley joins Dundalk on a season-long loan deal
Dundee sign right-back
Done deal
Dundee sign Vontae Daley-Campbell on loan from Leicester City
Souttar staying at Hearts
Departure at St Mirren
Goodwillie moves to Kirkcaldy
This one was a bit of a surprise late in the window. Rovers were linked with the Clyde striker earlier in January but appeared to have dropped their interest following a fan backlash, including from sponsor Val McDermid.
The ex-Dundee United striker, who was found guilty of rape in a civil court earlier in his career, not only moves to Kirkcaldy but does so on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
St Mirren confirm Gogic deal
St Mirren have now confirmed the loan signing of Alex Gogic from Hibs
A statement read: “St Mirren Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Alex Gogic on loan from Hibernian until the end of the season subject to clearance.
“He becomes our third signing of the January transfer window following moves that brought Alex Greive and Jordan Jones to Paisley this month.
“Saints manager Jim Goodwin has been a long-time admirer of the Cypriot international who began his career with Greek giants Olympiakos.
“After a spell with English Championship side Swansea City, Alex moved to Scotland in 2017 to sign for Hamilton Academical. The 27-year-old impressed in his three-and-a-half years at Accies – winning a move to Hibernian at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.
“Alex made 53 appearances for the Hibees before agreeing his loan deal with Saints on deadline day.”
Outgoing
Scott Reekie and Lewis Kidd have both left Edinburgh City by mutual consent.
Gogic heading out
Alex Gogic will join St Mirren on loan from Hibs until the end of the season.
The Cypriot was a popular figure at Easter Road last term but has struggled to maintain a place in the starting XI this time around.
Souttar latest
Barry Anderson’s update ...