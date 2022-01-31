LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: John Souttar staying at Hearts until summer, Hibs midfielder heads out on loan, Hibs fall short in bid to sign winger

St Mirren have now confirmed the loan signing of Alex Gogic from Hibs

A statement read: “St Mirren Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Alex Gogic on loan from Hibernian until the end of the season subject to clearance.

“He becomes our third signing of the January transfer window following moves that brought Alex Greive and Jordan Jones to Paisley this month.

“Saints manager Jim Goodwin has been a long-time admirer of the Cypriot international who began his career with Greek giants Olympiakos.

“After a spell with English Championship side Swansea City, Alex moved to Scotland in 2017 to sign for Hamilton Academical. The 27-year-old impressed in his three-and-a-half years at Accies – winning a move to Hibernian at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.