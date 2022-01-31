LIVE Transfer deadline day and Edinburgh derby build-up: John Souttar staying at Hearts until summer, Hibs midfielder heads out on loan, Hibs fall short in bid to sign winger

The 2022 January transfer window closes tonight and it’s the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road tomorrow.

By Phil Johnson & Craig Fowler
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:01 pm
Hearts and Hibs meet at Easter Road in the Edinburgh derby tomorrow

Follow all the latest developments throughout the day with the Edinburgh Evening News live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Transfer deadline day LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:09

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:57

Alex Gogic leaves Hibs to join St Mirren on loan

Hibs drop interest in Morgan Rogers

Hearts reject a new offer from Rangers for John Souttar

Hibs complete signing of Runar Hauge from Norwegian champions FK Bodø/Glimt

Hibs get new goalkeeping coach as Craig Samson departs

Hibs winger Stevie Bradley joins Dundalk on a season-long loan deal

Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey joins Rangers on loan

Alex Gogoc has joined St Mirren on loan
John Souttar is being chased by Rangers
Hibs have signed Runar Hauge
Aaron Ramsay is unveiled at Ibrox
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:09

Dundee sign right-back

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:06

Done deal

Dundee sign Vontae Daley-Campbell on loan from Leicester City

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:00

Souttar staying at Hearts

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:49

Departure at St Mirren

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:38

Goodwillie moves to Kirkcaldy

This one was a bit of a surprise late in the window. Rovers were linked with the Clyde striker earlier in January but appeared to have dropped their interest following a fan backlash, including from sponsor Val McDermid.

The ex-Dundee United striker, who was found guilty of rape in a civil court earlier in his career, not only moves to Kirkcaldy but does so on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:45

St Mirren confirm Gogic deal

St Mirren have now confirmed the loan signing of Alex Gogic from Hibs

A statement read: “St Mirren Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Alex Gogic on loan from Hibernian until the end of the season subject to clearance.

“He becomes our third signing of the January transfer window following moves that brought Alex Greive and Jordan Jones to Paisley this month.

“Saints manager Jim Goodwin has been a long-time admirer of the Cypriot international who began his career with Greek giants Olympiakos.

“After a spell with English Championship side Swansea City, Alex moved to Scotland in 2017 to sign for Hamilton Academical. The 27-year-old impressed in his three-and-a-half years at Accies – winning a move to Hibernian at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

“Alex made 53 appearances for the Hibees before agreeing his loan deal with Saints on deadline day.”

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:27

Outgoing

Scott Reekie and Lewis Kidd have both left Edinburgh City by mutual consent.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:26

Gogic heading out

Alex Gogic will join St Mirren on loan from Hibs until the end of the season.

The Cypriot was a popular figure at Easter Road last term but has struggled to maintain a place in the starting XI this time around.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:43

Souttar latest

Barry Anderson’s update ...

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
EdinburghHibsEdinburgh Evening News