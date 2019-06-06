Liverpool v Napoli at BT Murrayfield: How and when you can get tickets for Edinburgh glamour tie

Have your say

BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh will host Champions League winners Liverpool for the first time in a pre-season friendly against Serie A stars SSC Napoli next month.

Scotland’s largest stadium will once again open its turnstiles to football in what promises to be a mouth-watering match, featuring two of Europe’s biggest teams.

The news was announced earlier today (Thursday) and recieved a big reaction from the people of Edinburgh.

When is the game?

The game between Jurgen Klopp's Champions League winners and Italy's second best side will take place on Sunday 28 July. A time is yet to be announced.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Liverpool vs Napoli will go on general sale on Wednesday 12 June.

How many tickets wil be available?

BT Murrayfield hosted the Betfred Cup Semi-Final between Celtic and Hearts in October 2018 which brought in 61,161 spectators, the largest crowd for a Scottish football match for almost two decades. The stadium officially holds 67,144 people, however it is not yet known how many will be on sale.

How much will they cost?

The pricing of tickets has still not been revealed.