Livingston boss keeping feet on ground despite win over Rangers

Livingston manager Gary Holt is refusing to get carried away despite his side’s stunning start to the season.

The Premiership new boys stunned Rangers 1-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday thanks to Dolly Menga’s first-half goal and sit in third spot in the table only behind Hibs on goal difference.

However, despite their unbeaten run under his charge, Holt is keeping his feet on the ground.

“I’ll enjoy tonight like everyone else,” said the Livi boss, who has now guided his team to four wins and a draw from his five games in charge. “But until we are mathematically safe, that’s when I’ll start looking at what else we could achieve.

“Make no bones about it, we were the favourites to go down. We are still the favourites. We could lose seven games in a row. It’s early days. It’s one game. You make a big deal of it because we have beaten Rangers. But they are all big games.

“I don’t put too much onus on how big games are or what it means. It is three points at the end of the day.”

Menga smashed home seven minutes before the interval and, while Rangers huffed and puffed after the break, they played into the hosts’ hands with a string of misplaced passes which Lions defensive pair Craig Halkett and Alan Lithgow lapped up.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, whose side trail table-topping Hearts by eight points, said: “When we come and play teams like Livingston we have to try and take maximum points, otherwise we won’t be in the title race.”