Livingston keeper Liam Kelly backed for Scotland call after shutting out Celtic

Livingston manager Gary Holt backed Liam Kelly for a full Scotland call-up after the goalkeeper helped his side claim a 0-0 draw with champions Celtic.

National team boss Alex McLeish will likely have to find a replacement for Celtic keeper Craig Gordon for the forthcoming Nations League matches against Albania and Israel as the former Hearts stopper missed yesterday’s game with a hip and knee injury. Holt said: “I think I have spoken this week that Liam should be getting the recognition he deserves.

“You just hope other people are taking note of him because I believe he should be on the fringes or in the squads for people to have a look at him and see what he’s about, expose him to international football.

“I think he’s up there with the youngest and best goalkeepers in the league.”

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers – whose side replaced Hearts at the top of the Premiership on goal difference – believes Livingston striker Dolly Menga should have been sent off at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Menga appeared to move his head towards Ryan Christie as they jostled while waiting for a set-piece but, although referee Kevin Clancy interjected, he took no action. Rodgers said: “He should have been sent off. I thought so in real time. I thought he gestured his head towards Ryan and when I saw it after the game it was actually more aggressive than I thought and he was very, very lucky to stay on the pitch.”