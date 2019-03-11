Livingston make boss Gary Holt’s birthday wish come true

Livingston manager Gary Holt was delighted his side gave him the 46th birthday he had asked for after the Lions came from behind to beat St Johnstone 3-1.

Craig Halkett, Craig Sibbald and Scott Pittman were on the score sheet after Saints captain Joe Shaughnessy had opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

The home win moved Livingston 19 points clear of the Ladbrokes Premiership relegation zone and to within five of the top six.

Former Scotland midfielder Holt was thrilled with his team’s response to going behind.

He said: “It’s a nice present and I asked them for it before the game. I asked them for three points.

“We pride ourselves on clean sheets and not giving goals away, but I said I’d rather take three points.

“It’s always more satisfying when you have to come from behind to do it. It shows character, resilience and everything we’re about.”

Asked if his side could consider themselves safe with nine games left, Holt said: “There are still 27 points to play for.

“We don’t want to focus on being safe already and the season peters out because a malaise sets in.”