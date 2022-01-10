Livingston set to appoint Neil Hastings as first-team coach after he quits as Gala Fairydean Rovers boss

Neil Hastings has quit as manager of Gala Fairydean Rovers to take up a full-time coaching post at Livinsgton

The 29-year-old is a former Livingston player and lives in the town. Gala have announced that Martin Scott, who was a player-assistant under Hastings, will take charge of the Lowland League club until the end of the season.

Hastings arrived at Gala in May 2019, replacing Dean Shanks, and led them to their highest-ever league finish last season, sixth, despite that being his first management job after spells as assistant gaffer at Berwick Rangers and Cowdenbeath.

He is expected to be announced as Dougie Imrie’s replacement as first-team coach at his old club Livingston. Imrie left to take over as Morton boss earlier this month.

Martin 'Jimmy' Scott has taken over as Gala Fairydean Rovers boss

Former Aberdeen striker Steven Craig is taking over as assistant manager at Gala and the 40-year-old will start that role this week ahead of Gala’s home game against league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday.

Scott has been at the Netherdale club for six months since joining from Forfar Athletic, and says he’s relishing the opportunity to take charge.

“It will be a smooth transition for me, and this is credit to the players, staff and everyone who’s involved in the operation of the club,” said the 35-year-old.

“I have added Steven Craig to assist with first-team operations, and to attract someone of Stevie’s pedigree shows what a fantastic club we have here and he’s very excited to start working with myself, staff and the squad.

“On a personal note, I’m absolutely delighted for Neil moving to a full-time position in football. He certainly deserves that opportunity and I have no doubt he will be a huge success.”

Hastings has thanked Gala for the opportunity to take on his first managerial job at Netherdale and the players and staff at the Borders club.

He added: “I leave a fantastic club with good people who have good morals and beliefs. I leave with fond memories and friends for life.”

Gala chairman Ryan Cass said: “When the club decided to appoint Neil, there were a few people outside the club that were very surprised as we finished in eighth place the season before, but we knew that we got the right man for the job to bring back that identity and produce a team that the town could be proud of.

“Since then, we have gone from strength to strength and it has been the most successful period in the club’s history, with a sixth-place league finish and progressing to the third round of the Scottish Cup this year.