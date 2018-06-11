Livingston sign Hibs defender Callum Crane

Livingston have signed Hibs defender Callum Crane on an undisclosed two-year deal.

Interim Lions manager David Martindale told the club’s website: “I’m excited by the signing of Callum as I believe he can play in a variety of positions, predominantly on the left-hand side. Callum is a more natural left-back but can play up one at left midfield, and I think he can be adapted to play at left centre midfield through time.”

Crane progressed from the Hibernian Academy and had two loan spells at Berwick Rangers and Alloa Athletic.

Atkinson continued: “I have had various scout reports on Callum and watched him myself since the start of last season. Everything was very positive and I felt we had to try get him on board if we possibly could. I would like to thank Hibernian for their help in the transfer of Callum to Livingston.

“It’s an exciting younger signing for the club with Callum just recently turning 22. He played a huge part in Alloa’s promotion to the Championship last season.

“We need an array of talent and ages within our first-team squad. I’m hoping Callum can come in this season and stake a claim for a jersey, but getting him on a two-year deal will allow him time to bed-in and develop for the longer term benefit of both himself and the Club. Similar to Jack McMillan and Dylan Mackin last season.

“The squad is shaping up very well and I’m extremely happy how our recruitment has gone to date. I can assure everyone that we are working very hard behind the scenes and will keep you all updated as and when anything comes to fruition.”