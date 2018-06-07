Lizzie Arnot hoping to help Scotland get to World Cup

Lizzie Arnot will be hoping to earn her first cap in more than a year when Scotland host Belarus at the Falkirk Stadium tonight (kick-off 7.35pm).

The Hibs winger missed Euro 2017 after suffering an ACL injury and is desperate to help fire the Scots to a first-ever World Cup appearance.

Arnot, joined in the Scotland squad by Hibs team-mates Jenna Fife and Kirsty Smith, reflected on missing out last time, saying: “It was obviously tough as that was always an ambition of mine when I was younger, to represent Scotland at a major tournament. The timing is never good and you do ask yourself, why now? It’s just one of those things, though, and I tried to attack it with a positive mindset. To be part of a squad that could go to a World Cup would be massive.”

Scotland, who face Poland away on Tuesday, currently sit in second place in Group Two, six points behind leaders Switzerland, who have played one game more.

Coach Shelley Kerr is keen to get three points and put pressure on the leaders. She said: “Double headers are always tough but we’ve an opportunity, playing first at home to Belarus tonight, to try and bridge the gap with Switzerland and put a bit of pressure on them before travelling over to Poland and playing them on Tuesday.”