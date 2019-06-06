Longniddry Villa win Colin Greenhill Memorial Trophy

Longniddry Villa Under-16s bounced back from an upset in the Scottish Cup Final to conquer adverse weather at Peffermill and lift the Colin Greenhill Memorial Trophy

A resurgent second-half saw them overcome Tynecastle 3-2.

It was an end-to-end game with both teams shifting the ball about the pitch quickly to create chances but Tynie struck first, capitalising on a defensive mistake. Another defensive mishap, soon after, led to Tynie taking a 2-0 lead into the break.

Half-time substitute, Hamish Tait, made a near instant impact and scored early in the second-half to mount a Villa comeback.

Villa’s second came as the ball bounced around in the box between players after a cross was swung in. It eventually broke to Jack MacDonald who made no mistake in front of goal and found the back of the net.

The momentum was now certainly with Longniddry and with virtually the final kick of the match, they sealed the win. Aiden Walsh split the defence with a perfectly weighted ball for MacDonald to run on to. He poked the ball beyond the keeper, bouncing it off the post and into goal.

Coach Douglas Martin, was delighted with the trophy win stating: “Over the season the boys have been particularly good in the cups.

“It’s nice for them to have something to show for the season.”

However, there is no rest for the Villa boys as they charge into the Division 1 League Cup final next Thursday hoping to add more silverware to their impressive campaign.