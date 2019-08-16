Lothian Thistle star Sean Wringe knows little about opponents Wigtown and Bladnoch – but fancies goals

Sean Wringe has his fair share of fond Scottish Cup memories to look back on, and he hopes to make more this season with a new look Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

The striker scored a double in their famous 5-3 win away to Stirling Albion two years ago which set them up with a glamour home tie against Championship club St Mirren, a match they lost 7-1, but it was Wringe who netted Lothian’s consolation goal.

Lothian hope to get this season’s Scottish Cup campaign off and running tomorrow when they play South of Scotland outfit Wigtown and Bladnoch - a club Wringe admits knowing nothing about - at the second time of asking after last week’s postponement, which came as a result of an unplayable pitch. With the pitch still needing attention, tomorrow’s game has been switched to Broxburn’sAlbyn Park.

With a new manager at the helm in Ryan Harding after long-time boss Raymond Carr left at the end of last season, Wringe says the players have a buzz about them again after a tough campaign as a result of the influx of the Junior clubs.

“I scored twice in the Stirling Albion game and we got beat off St Mirren 7-1, but I was the one that scored that goal so I will always have those memories,” said Wringe.

“The Scottish Cup is probably what you look forward to most every season, it is something that is a wee bit different from the league. If you get wee run and come up against a couple of league teams you never know what can happen, like what we have done before.

“I know they play in the South of Scotland League but that is literally the end of my knowledge about them - I hadn’t heard of them before if I am honest. The only reason I know what league they are in is because I looked them up when we were drawn against them; I had never heard of them in my life.

“Some of the boys have maybe played amateur last season or elsewhere, so for some of them it might be their first game in the Scottish Cup. We need to keep the nerves in tact and just get the win, that is all that really matters.”

Carr’s departure came as a shock according to the 27-year-old but he feels they have been revitalised with Harding bringing in a host of new players, including several from the successful Salvesen amateur side where he was previously manager.

Wringe continued: “Ever since I joined Lothian Raymie was involved in the team somehow, when Twads [Kevin Twaddle] left he took over as manager, and he was involved before that. I got on really well with him, all the boys did, so it was a bit of a shock but it had maybe got to that time where we maybe needed a bit of a freshening up, a bit of a change.

“It’s been really good since Ryan has come in, it’s been like a whole new start. I think only maybe four or five of the boys have stayed on from last season. We’ve had to prove ourselves again with a new manager coming in. There is a buzz back amongst us this season, which we kind of missed last year, everyone is wanting to play, to prove themselves and get a game.”