Abi Harrison nets hat-trick as Hibs Ladies make SWPL Cup final

Hibs Ladies are just 90 minutes from winning their third consecutive SWPL Cup after a 3-1 defeat of Glasgow City at the Falkirk Stadium.

The Capital side will return to the home of the Bairns to play Celtic – a repeat of last year’s final where the Hibees triumphed 4-1 – on Sunday, May 20.

Striker Abi Harrison netted a hat-trick for Grant Scott’s side but goalkeeper Hannah Reid made a telling contribution as she saved a Leanne Ross penalty with the match still goalless after 13 minutes.

Scotland international Harrison then worked her magic as she gave Hibs the lead in the 22nd minute before adding a second ten minutes later from Kirsty Smith’s cross.

Lizzie Arnot, who was making her first start of the season following almost a year out with an ACL injury, provided the cross for Harrison to head home her third of the afternoon just a minute after the half-time interval.

Sam Kerr netted a consolation for league champions City.

“It’s a great result,” Harrison said afterwards. “There’s a couple of things we can work on but we’ll take that any day. The penalty save was more important than any of the my goals because it kept us in the game.

“It’s the first time I’ve played at the Falkirk Stadium and I’ve scored a hat-trick so I’ll look forward to coming back in three weeks.”

Meanwhile, Hearts Women lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock in their SWPL 2 encounter at King’s Park, Dalkeith.