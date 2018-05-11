Alex Cunningham aiming to bow out as Strollers boss with silverware

Outgoing Civil Service Strollers manager Alex Cunningham says ending the season with silverware would be the perfect send-off.

Cunningham, who has been at the helm since 2015, has the opportunity to lead his side to within 90 minutes of glory when Strollers host Vale of Leithen at Christie Gillies Park tomorrow in the South Region Challenge Cup semi-final.

Former Edinburgh City boss Gary Jardine has been working behind the scenes since the turn of the year, as he prepares to take charge next month.

The Capital outfit are looking to cap off a fine season where they achieved a seventh-placed finish in the Lowland League and will play BSC Glasgow in next Sunday’s South Region Challenge Cup final if they can overcome Vale.

“That (winning a trophy) would be a great way to sign off,” Cunningham said ahead of this weekend’s encounter. “Things have gone really well this season and to finish seventh in the league is a great achievement for a club the size of ourselves. But Vale have been in good form these last few weeks and we lost when we were down at their bit 2-0. I’ve told the players that this is a big competition and with an influx of new teams coming into the Pyramid system next season, it’s going to get harder to win.”

Cunningham added: “I’ll not be leaving completely. I’m just going to be taking a step back from first-team affairs. Gary has really enjoyed working with us these last few months and he can’t wait to get going next season.”

Meanwhile, in the East of Scotland King Cup second round, Tynecastle host Coldstream at Saughton Enclosure tomorrow and Leith Athletic welcome Stirling University to Peffermill.