Amateur round-up: Meadowmill win shoot-out thriller | Vittoria group prevail

Meadowmill AFC enjoyed Sunday East of Scotland Cup penalty shoot-out success in Fife as they overcame Lochgelly-based club Torleys 3-2 in second-round sudden-death drama after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Liam McNeil proved to be the hero for the East Lothian visitors as he netted the decisive spot-kick after goalkeeper Kieran Watters had saved for Meadowmill.

Tyron Marshall had the visitors’ best opening chance after 15 minutes when he skipped past three defenders and fired narrowly over the bar.

Torleys took the lead after the Meadowmill defence failed to deal with a long ball and they could have been further behind after Scott Allison gave away a penalty, but the home striker shot wide.

The visitors deservedly pulled level ahead of the interval with Dillan Armstrong nodding in from close range after team-mate Jordan Killen struck the bar with a long range free-kick.

Torleys went back in front soon after the interval when they were awarded a controversial spot-kick, but Marshall sent the tie to penalties – where Meadowmill would hold their nerve – when he struck from Logan Wilson’s nifty back heel.

Vittoria Group also secured their passage to the third round with goals from Marc Hunter and Gordon Allan.

Championship league leaders Meadowbank AFC knocked-out Premier Division Fernieside 3-1 in the first round of the RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup.

Visitors Meadowbank were dominant from the off but found the opposition goalkeeper in inspired from as they peppered the home goal.

Fernieside would take the lead against the run of play after a mix-up in the Meadowbank defence involving defender and goalkeeper.

The visitors didn’t take long to fire back, however, with Ross Grant’s cross picking out Stewart Adams who netted with a stunning overhead kick.

Meadowbank continued to dominate, but only took the lead for the first time with ten minutes remaining as Ross Stenhouse slotted home, before Grant found the top corner from the edge of the box.