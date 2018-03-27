Amateur round-up: Sandys subs both strike to secure replay

Sandys striker Bob McKenzie struck late on to secure a replay in their RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup last-16 tie at home to Goldenhill AFC which ended 2-2.

The LEAFA Premier League outfit travel to Clydebank this Saturday after the two sides couldn’t be separated in a thriller at Castleview Centre.

Both sets of players were clearly up for it in the early stagesand the visitors went ahead on 35 minutes.

One of their attackers was left unmarked at the back post at a corner and he took advantage of the space around him to head Goldenhill into a half-time lead.

Sandys made two substitutes at the interval with McKenzie and Michael Osbourne introduced. The latter would make an immediate impact as he netted within a minute of being brought on – the midfielder heading home Andrew Kidd’s cross from six yards out to send the large home support wild.

The visitors would regain their lead one again, though, after their striker took advantage of a mix-up between McKenzie and Osbourne, before sliding the ball past home keeper Paul Clover with 20 minutes remaining.

The home side had chances through Connor Spowart and Kevin Stewart, but left it late to secure an equaliser with Stewart seeing his header hit the bar before McKenzie bundled in the rebound.

Meadowbank AFC secured their second cup final place since making the move to the LEAFA Saturday set-up as they crushed West Barns Star 3-1 away from home in the last four of the Ronnie Travers Memorial Cup.

The visitors were in control from the off against their Lothian East league rivals but found themselves behind after 15 minutes not long after Euan Bell squandered an excellent opportunity for Meadowbank after being played clean through.

Patience rewarded the visitors as they scored on the half hour as Jordan Davidson took control of a Paul Martin flick-on to chip the home goalkeeper with a delicate strike.

Meadowbank went into the half-time break in front as Martin rifled home a low shot into the bottom corner five minutes before the break.

The visitors continued to dominate after the interval with Ross Grant scoring number three – the midfielder netting from 30 yards out with his ambitious toe-poke finding the top corner.

Meadowbank held firm for the final ten minutes as the home side tried to fight their way back into the semi-final tie, with their reward a place in the final against Bonnyrigg Rose.