Amateur round-up: Vittoria and Caley spurn chance | Windsor survival boost

Vittoria Group AFC and Edinburgh Caledonian both missed out on the chance to cut Sunday Morning Division 1 table toppers Tranent Athletic’s lead as they fought out a feisty 2-2 draw at Peffermill.

Tranent still maintain a four-point gap at the league summit after their title rivals couldn’t be separated in an ill-tempered 90 minutes which, at times, threatened to boil over.

Caley opened the scoring after eight minutes when centre back Connor O’Neill pierced open the home defence, finding Nick Byrne who stole a march on his marker to fire into the net.

The home side were soon level, however, after they capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Caley goalkeeper Steven Parker and defender Alex Cameron, who both left the ball for each other and allowed winger Ewan Whittle to run in and slot home.

Michael McConnell was inches away from restoring Caley’s lead when he smacked an effort off the bar, before Vittoria left-back Luca Cortellessa brought out a save from keeper Parker.

Caley gifted the home side the lead on the hour mark, with Parker again left with egg on his face – the keeper this time involved in a blooper with defender O’Neill as Cortellessa’s cross was knocked in by Whittle once more.

Vittoria’s defence was proving difficult to break down for Caley despite winger Nick Byrne enjoying some joy down the right.

Substitutes Terry Pearson and Andy Renton were introduced in a bid to change Caley’s fortunes. Renton would twice go close, bringing out two fine saves from the home keeper, but it was the former who would grab the equaliser as he poked home Chris Jones’ cross from close range.

Neither side would go on to find a winner, with Jones ordered off late on for visitors Caley who remain unbeaten in the league.

Bonnyrigg Rose blitzed Edinburgh Harps 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the McDonald Cup in a one-side encounter at Poltonhall.

Two quick-fire goals had the home side cruising, with Graeme Taylor and Paul Waters both celebrating.

Harps pulled a goal back before the break, but Rose roared back after the interval and ensured their progression to the last four was seamless with a Marc McAskill strike and Chris Roxburgh double.

Musselburgh Windsor boosted their Championship survival hopes with a 3-0 victory over Waverley Athletic on home soil.

Shaun Davidson opened the scoring for Windsor on the half-hour mark with a delicate finish from the edge of the box. Dave Gallagher found the bottom corner for number two, before Stuart Gallagher capped the win in style with an overhead kick.