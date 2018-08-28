Amateur round-up: Waverley find solace in cup | Queensferry go nap

Waverley Athletic secured their first victory of the season with a 5-2 success over winless Lothian East rivals Gilmerton FC in the first round of the Logan Cup.

Bonnyrigg-based Waverley had not won in their four opening matches and currently sit joint-bottom of the league with Gilmerton.

They certainly turned a corner in this encounter, however, with signs that it won’t be long until they are picking league points.

Clinical hosts Waverley fell behind to an early Gilmerton strike at Dalkeith Campus, but drew level through Sandy Perez ahead of the half-time break.

Jamie McInroy fired Waverley ahead after the interval, only for the visitors to peg them back once more.

There was no stopping Waverley thereafter, however, with Craig McIntyre letting fly from long range to make it 3-2, before further strikes from McInroy and Perez ensured a comfortable first win of the campaign.

Queensferry Athletic got the better of Lothian West rivals Corstorphine Dynamo with a comprehensive 5-0 victory for the visitors as they eased through to the second round of the Logan Cup.

There was no stopping Queensferry at Queensferry Sports Hub – home to both clubs this season – with Danny Gemmell firing in the opener after just five minutes.

David Miller soon had the ball in the net again for Queensferry after a surging run down the left before finishing well.

Gemmell notched his second of the afternoon shortly after the interval when he netted well from Iain Harrison’s through ball.

Gemmell then laid on a goal for one of his team-mates when he played in Graeme Hobb who made no mistake.

Number five was secured late on when substitutes Ryan Beveridge and Norrie Dunnett worked well together, with the latter getting his name on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, there were victories for Clermiston Star and Newcraighall Leith Vics, while LEAFA newcomers Linlithgow Rose made it five wins from five in Lothian West with a 5-0 thrashing of Balerno Athletic.