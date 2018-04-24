Amateur wrap: LEAFA select shine | Quintuple still on for Sandys

A LEAFA select side lifted the Scottish Amateur FA Inter League Trophy with a 3-2 success over Aberdeenshire FA in the final at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday.

Tollcross Thistle’s Michael Hornig got the LEAFA side off to a perfect start with the opener inside the first minute. Steven Milne played in Chris Cairns, who squared the ball to Hornig for him to run into and he slotted into the net from inside the box.

Their Aberdeen opponents levelled before the close of the opening half and then went ahead on the hour mark, but the LEAFA representatives rallied.

North Merchiston Vale’s Luke Leiper responded quickest to fire in the rebound from Stewart O’Neill’s strike, before Tollcross team-mates Hornig and O’Neill combined to win it with just two minutes from time – the latter jinking his way past two defenders before firing home.

Sandys got an important week off to a flyer as they eased to a 3-0 victory over Premier League leaders St Bernards in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

In their first semi-final of four this week, as Sandys look to maintain their hopes of a quintuple, the Castle View-based side scored all three goals after the interval to continue their rich vein of form.

The opening period was a cagey affair as both sides looked to gain the upper hand, with chances missed in front of goal for both.

Sandys stepped it up a gear in the second half, passing the ball about with more purpose and they got the opener two minutes after the interval when Connor Spowart looped the ball over the Saints goalkeeper.

The home side sat back a little, content with their one-goal lead as they sought to hit St Bernards on the counter attack – and they did so on the hour mark when John Robertson struck a sweet volley to double their lead.

With ten minutes remaining they made it three as in-form striker Gordon Ramsay chipped the visiting keeper from the edge of the area.

Queensferry Athletic booked their place in the final of the Miller Cup with a 3-2 success over Shotts Thistle on the road.

Bidding to lift the trophy for the first time since 1997, Queensferry secured a cup final place for the first time since the club was re-established five years ago.

The visitors raced into a two goal lead early in the first half. Ryan Beveridge got the first after he latched onto Danny Gemmell’s pass before turning and dispatching a fine strike with his left foot.

Graeme Hobb then netted from the penalty spot to double Ferry’s lead after Gemmell was fouled.

Norrie Dunnett secured number three midway through the second half, but they endured a nervy finish as Shotts pulled two goals back. Queensferry will go on to face Carluke Hearts in the final.