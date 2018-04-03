Amateur wrap: Meadowbank secure first LEAFA Saturday trophy

Meadowbank AFC secured their first trophy as a LEAFA Saturday outfit as they edged out Carluke Hearts 1-0 in the final of the Ian McDonald Cup at Albyn Park, Broxburn.

Meadowbank made the move from the LEAFA Sunday setup last season after securing a treble in their last campaign and continue to be successful after the switch.

In a tight encounter played at the home of Broxburn Athletic on Easter Friday, Meadowbank got their hands on silverware for the first time this season thanks to Ross Grant’s late goal.

Meadowbank found Carluke difficult to break down in the opening half, with the LEAFA Lothian West outfit organised well.

Paul Martin had the best chance of the opening half when he lifted the ball over a Carluke defender’s head then struck a volley from some 30 yards out, but the ball just went over.

Carluke were denied a certain goal after the interval when Brad Hainey cleared off the line for Meadowbank.

Substitute Martin Cairney was impressive when he was introduced by Meadowbank with the midfielder taking the game to Carluke.

The winning goal arrived ten minutes from time to spark jubilant scenes as Martin flicked on for Grant to slide the ball into the bottom corner.

Meadowbank were forced to defend for the remainder of the match as Carluke tried to send the cup final to penalty kicks, with Meadowbank’s Brian Thomson preventing an equaliser as he got the ball away in the nick of time on the line following a Carluke shot.

Tollcross Thistle leapfrogged Clermiston Star in the Premier League table with a resounding 4-0 success away from home.

An early goal after six minutes set the tone for Tollcross who would go on to dominate after Elliot Sutherland headed the visitors in front from Stewart O’Neill’s corner-kick.

O’Neill then doubled Tollcross’ lead two minutes after the interval from the penalty spot, before Sutherland got his second of the afternoon following a wonderful solo run from Scott Millar, who jinked his way past five Clerry defenders before playing in his team-mate.

Calvin Muttit rounding off the scoring late on when he drove a low shot home following a defensive error.

Edina Hibs had goalkeeper Callum Young to thank as they edged out Inter Edinburgh 3-1 on penalties in the last-eight of the Dunedin Cup after a one-all draw in regulation time.

The stopper saved twice in the sudden death drama to see Edina through to the semi-finals.

Inter Edinburgh had looked the more likelier to win in normal time, despite going behind after just four minutes when Edina’s Daniel Cowper headed home.

The hosts equalised shortly after the interval, and were on top going into the final ten minutes when the tie swung back in favour of Edina.

Neither side could find a winner, however, and so it went to penalties with Young emerging as the hero for Edina.