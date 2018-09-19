Amateur wrap: Vics overcome wind and rain | City 15s show resolve

A hard-fought win over Gala Fairydean Rovers sent Newcraighall Leith Vics Under-15s through to the next round of the Hearts Supporters Cup.

Both teams made mistakes in difficult wet and windy conditions. Newcraighall came out 4-3 victors, but Gala have a shot at revenge as the two teams face each other again this Sunday.

Edinburgh City U-15s showed great resolve to come back from behind to beat AC Oxgangs 3-2.

The first half ended goalless but, in the second half, City found themselves two goals down with 15 minutes to go.

They dragged themselves back into contention as Joe Jukes and Daniel Mellis slotted home a penalty each. Luke McGrevy scored in the closing stages to seal the win. He was alert at the back post and tapped in a corner that had drifted beyond the defence.

Penicuik Athletic U-14s kept a clean sheet as they overcame Edinburgh South Cobras 2-0.

Both teams played a nice passing game, but an indirect free kick finished off by Sam Ridgeway opened the scoring.

Edinburgh South had the chance to equalise but were denied by a brilliant last ditch tackle from Issac Haston.

Early in the second half goalkeeper Ben McIntosh was called into action as he smothered a quick counter-attack from the Cobras. Minutes later Penicuik had their own counter-attack. Jackson Marrins was played through and curled a shot high beyond the keeper, ensuring their progression to the next round of the Willie Bauld Cup.

Hutchison Vale U-16s are through to the next round of the South East Region Cup as they defeated Kirkfield United 3-1 at Lanark racecourse.

After a largely uneventful first half, Hutchie instantly had their opponents on the back foot early in the second. Pressing high up the pitch, they soon got their reward as Ben Robertson converted from close range.

Substitute Peter Mendy added the second and third goals for Hutchie as they established a firm grasp on the game.

Kirkfield did grab a goal late on but it proved to be no more than a consolation.

Leith Athletic U-15s took all three points as they overcame Hutchison Vale Colts in the Division 1 clash.

Leith started off the scoring as Ben Moffat and Zak Williamson combined well to find Cameron Chambers on the left, who cut inside and curled a lovely effort over the keeper.

The second came as a free-kick was floated into Daniel Fennell, who knocked the ball down to Mikey Marenduzzo to slide past the keeper.

Hutchie grabbed one back to take the score to 2-1, but the victory was sealed by substitute James Robb to take the final score to a more comfortable 3-1.

Cavalry Park U-16s progressed to the next round of the Colin Greenhill Cup as they saw off Currie Star 2-0.

Eddie Bain broke the deadlock as he scored from a tight angle, with Cavalry doubling their lead in the first half courtesy of a brave header by Connor Fleming to knock it past the keeper.

The second half was more even than the first. With ten minutes to go Cavalry had a man sent off, but the subsequent penalty was missed as Cavalry did enough to see out the rest of the match.