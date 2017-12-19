Amateur wrap: Wednesday rise up table | Newcraighall’s eightsome reel

Meadowbank Wednesday jumped up to seventh spot in the Sunday Morning Division 2 table with a 2-0 victory on home soil over Pathhead AFC – their third win in succession.

In one of just five matches to go ahead on Sunday thanks to the current inclement weather, Meadowbank made home advantage account with a closely fought win against their higher placed league opponents.

The home side went ahead after 20 minutes when Alex Gilmore rose highest to head in Daniel Bissett’s inswinging corner.

They should have gone further ahead shortly after when top goalscorer Greg Laird misfired in front of goal after being put through by Marc Ludwig.

It wasn’t long before they were celebrating once more, however, as Khal Al-Ani cut back to the edge of the box where captain Robbie Lamont was waiting to fire home for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Having rarely breached the home side’s rearguard in the opening period, Pathead were re-energised after the break with the impressive Ben Johnston calling home goalkeeper Robbie Allen into a couple of fine saves.

Meadowbank were given a lucky escape when Craig Cramond almost turned the ball into his own net from a Pathhead corner-kick with the woodwork coming to his aid.

Substitute Adam Tait looked set to increase Meadowbank’s lead further after being played through by Bissett. He beat their last defender before running in one-on-one with the Pathhead’s keeper and looked set to round him for a tap in, but the keeper saved at his feet.

Newcraighall Star maintained their Sunday Division 2 title challenge with an 8-1 thrashing of Bingham Athletic.

The home side were too hot to handle for the visitors and closed the gap on league leaders Carbrera MC AFC to two points, with striker Sean Aitcheson hitting four.

Newcraighall were dominant from the off as they got into a rhythm and passed the ball around fluently with purpose.

It wasn’t long before they opened the deadlock. Chris Melbourne crossed in for Aitcheson who controlled the ball first time and layed off Michael Doyle who tapped in from close range.

Aitcheson then got his first two with a quickfire double, both low efforts into the bottom corner, before Gavin Dobson played the ball through from his own half for William McLintock to run onto and he found the corner of the net.

Bingham pulled a goal back early in the second half, but there was no stopping Newcraighall with further goals from McLintock and a Aitcheson double, while goalkeeper Chris Malcolm rounded off the scoring with a late penalty.