Amateurs: Another knockout blow by Tranent AFC in cup competitions

Tranent AFC continue to enjoy success in the knockout competitions as they swept aside Queensferry Athletic 6-0 in the Centenary Cup’s first round.

Building on from last week’s impressive Scottish Amateur Cup victory over Colony Park, Tranent progressed thanks to a dominant showing against their Lothian West opponents.

Striker John Ferguson single-handedly downed Colony Park 3-1 last weekend with a hat-trick and he found the back of the net twice on Saturday.

Cameron Reynolds fired Tranent off to the best possible start when he finished well after being put through by a team-mate.

Reynolds then set up Ferguson who slotted home from close range after a fine passing move. The home side were dominant in possession and soon made it three as Ferguson found the top corner with a curling strike.

There was no stopping the home side, who made it four before the half-time break as Reynolds rounded the visiting goalkeeper and passed into the unguarded net for his second.

Reynolds then swung in a free-kick which Julian Anderson headed home to make it five, and Kyle Williams completed the scoring to leave coach Brydon Fairgrieve elated.

Salvesen made light work of Meadowbank as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a 4-1 success.

Striker Michael Yuill hit a stunner from 40 yards when he caught the visiting keeper off his line after ten minutes.

Scott Coleman then netted from the penalty spot to double their lead after James Davidson was brought down.

Salvesen were flying and made it three after 25 minutes when Craig Dickson netted from the edge of the box. Yuill got his second before the interval, before Stewart Adams netted a consolation for Meadowbank in the second half.

Tollcross Thistle put eight past Shotts Thistle YMCA without reply in the second round of the Challenge Cup.

Chris Reid scored what could be the quickest goal of the season when he chased down a back pass to net after only seven seconds.

Stewart O’Neill soon made it two, and Chris Cairns netted with a fine individual effort.

O’Neill got his second after the interval for number four, then Ciaran Duffy made it five as he found the top corner.

The remainder of the three goals all came courtesy of Reid, who struck his second, third, and fourth in quick succession.