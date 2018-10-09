Amateurs: Barca 97 leave it late / Salvesen cruise through

Super sub Andrew Donaldson was the hero for Barca Milton 97 as he scored late on to secure a 2-1 victory over Armadale Thistle in the second round of the RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup.

LEAFA Championship outfit Barca Milton were behind at the interval after Armadale’s striker reacted quickest to head in a rebound. And it almost became worse as Armadale were unfortunate not to double their advantage.

Barca should have been further behind early in the second half but goalkeeper Jordan Richardson kept them in the tie when making an excellent double save, before player-manager Kevin Dunn cleared off the line.

This was a wake-up which off-colour Barca needed, and they quickly secured an equaliser when Charlie Adams took the ball down on his chest and sent a fine volley into the corner of the net.

Donaldson then popped up with five minutes remaining, taking control of a loose ball in the home box and firing into the bottom corner to secure their passage into the third round.

Tranent AFC also secured their place in the third round of the Scottish Amateur Cup with an impressive 3-1 victory over Colony Park thanks to a John Ferguson hat-trick, while Edinburgh Star were 5-4 victors over North Glasgow Colts after coming back from two goals down, with Shaun Young netting a treble.

Salvesen cruised into the third round with a 5-0 triumph at home to Glasgow-based Easthall Star with Matty Duncan netting four.

The home side dominated but it took them until 35 minutes to score the opening goal when Duncan volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Duncan tapped home for his second before the half-time break and he didn’t take long to get his third, coming just ten minutes into the second half, when he slid the ball in from close range from Michael Yuill’s cross. There was no stopping the on-form Duncan who soon had his fourth, and he then turned provider for strike partner Yuill who made it five.

Sandys also eased through to round three with a 5-0 win away to Falkirk outfit Mill AFC with Kevin Stewart scoring four alongside a goal from Connor Spowart.

Elsewhere, Musselburgh Windsor were emphatic 6-2 winners over East Kilbride on home soil with Shaun Davidson and Calum Slavin each bagging doubles.