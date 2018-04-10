Amateurs: Corstorphine Dynamo into the final of Edinburgh Cup

Corstorphine Dynamo booked their spot in the final of the Edinburgh Cup with a 3-2 home success over Macmillan Samba.

Dynamo, who are propping up the Sunday Premier Division, stormed into two-goal lead inside the half hour. Stand-in captain Scott Davis scored the opener after eight minutes when he played a neat one-two with Darren Stewart on the edge of the Samba box and struck the ball low into the net.

Their lead was doubled in the 24th minute when Davis caught out the Samba goalkeeper with an effort from distance – the midfielder attempting to play in team-mate Sean Forsyth, but the ball sailed into the net.

Samba pulled one back soon after, but Corstorphine restored their two-goal advantage just before half-time when Forsyth headed in Alex Scott’s cross. Samba scored after the interval, but despite dominating the second half, could not find a leveller with goalkeeper Jamie MacKenzie saving numerous times to maintain Corstorphine’s lead.

Corstorphine will play Broughton Albion or Bingham Athletic in the final.

Linlithgow Thistle knocked out LEAFA Premier League leaders Craigshill Thistle on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 Blaikie Cup semi-final tie. Thistle were far from favourites for the all-Premier League match-up but were good value for their victory after they sailed into a 3-1 half-time lead with goals from Alex Wylie, Jordan Rodger and Chris Snedden.

The visitors scored a penalty early in the second period and Thistle were dealt a further blow when they were reduced to ten men with half an hour remaining.

Craigshill forced the tie to penalties with a late, late equaliser to leave Thistle deflated, but they regained their composure to secure their place in the final with Daniel Russell commanding in goal and Ryan Shanks striking the decisive spot-kick.

Edinburgh Harps put a spanner in the works of the Lothian West title race as they romped to a stunning 6-1 away to Blackridge Vale of Craig.

Skipper Steve Mahon put the visitors ahead after John McClary set him up. Mahon then turned provider for striker Craig Lamb who banked his 17th goal of the season. Lamb soon secured his double from the penalty spot after Andy Findlay was brought down.

Blackridge pulled one back early in the second half and forced Harps keeper Ross Burns into a string of saves, however, Phil McNicholas grabbed a double from the bench before Findlay netted their sixth.