Amateurs: Meadowbank AFC secure first Saturday cup final

Meadowbank AFC continue to impress in the LEAFA Saturday set-up after making the move from the Sunday leagues as they booked their first cup final place with a 2-0 victory away to Edinburgh Uni Colts in the McDonald Cup.

Lothian East outfit Meadowbank, who won back-to-back trebles as a Sunday side, dominated their league rivals for long spells on Saturday, but endured a frustrating opening period.

Captain Mark McGregor, brother of Hibs star Darren, had perhaps the visitors’ best opportunity in the first half after a surging run but his shot was matched by a fine save from the home goalkeeper.

It took Meadowbank until the 70th minute to break the deadlock after a fine run from left-back Michael Doctor which ended with him playing in Paul Martin, who slotted home.

They soon made it 2-0 to secure their place in the final against either Carluke Hearts or Bonnyrigg Rose when Jordan Davidson left two defenders in his wake before drilling the ball across goal for Brian Thomson to hammer home.

Salvesen bounced back from their disappointing RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup quarter-final exit with a comprehensive 4-1 defeat of Haddington United in the second round of the Centenary Cup.

The Championship outfit proved too strong for the Lothian East league leaders as they raced into a 3-0 half-time lead.

Craig Dickson grabbed the opener after just ten minutes when he volleyed into the net from ten yards out. James Davidson cross-cum-shot caught the Haddington keeper off guard as it looped over his head and into the net. A dominant opening period was complete for the visitors when Greig Hogarth netted from the penalty spot after Michael Yuill was felled. Yuill made it four 15 minutes from time when he slotted low into the bottom corner, before Haddington netted a late consolation.

Balerno Athletic trounced rivals Heriot-Watt 5-0 in the Lothian West league.

Danny Shekleton got Balerno off to a flyer when he crossed for David Warnock, whose header was initially saved but he netted the rebound.

Warnock then made it two with an exquisite free-kick which flew into the net via the inside of the post. Warnock completed his hat-trick when he got on the end of Calum McCulloch’s cross, before he secured his fourth from Gregor Lockhart’s through ball. Steve Newton rounded off the scoring late on from Finlay’s Blair’s wayward shot.