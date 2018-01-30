Amateurs: Meadowbank AFC stun Edinburgh South Vics in cup

Meadowbank AFC shocked Championship title hopefuls Edinburgh South Vics with a 2-0 victory in the second round of the Centenary Cup.

Vics may be in a league above Meadowbank, but the Lothian East club proved there was no gulf in class on the 3G at Broughton High School as they secured their progression to the next round on a windy afternoon.

Meadowbank could have been in front after 15 minutes when they were awarded a penalty but taker Paul Martin struck the bar and the ball bounced over much to the relief of Vics.

It wasn’t long before the home side were celebrating, however, with Meadowbank’s high-press reaping rewards. Euan Bell forced an error from a Vics defender and passed the ball off to Brian Thomson. He slipped in Paul Martin, who found the bottom corner of the net.

Vics should really have equalised before the break with the goal gaping, but James Russell got back in the nick of time to clear off the line.

The visitors pushed forward in search of an equaliser after the interval but found an organised and stubborn Meadowbank defence too difficult to break down.

The crucial second goal arrived with 75 minutes played. Jordan Davidson strode down the wing as Meadowbank broke at speed and found Steven Langley free inside the area, who made no mistake and tapped home.

Premier League St Bernard’s secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win over Stirling-based Mayfield AFC.

The home side dominated the entire 90 minutes and would have scored more had the conditions been less severe, with St Bernard’s passing the visitors off the park for long spells.

Striker Rees Smith continued his fine recent scoring form with the opener when he curled a fine left-footed effort into the top corner.

The hosts’ play merited more goals in a one-sided opening half, but they found Mayfield’s goalkeeper in top form as he made a string of superb saves.

A one-goal lead didn’t represent the dominance of St Bernard’s dominance and there was always a chance the visitors could get themselves back into the tie. The home side were able to relax, however, when Matty Hunter played in Gavin Pettigrew who opened up his body and cooly slotted home.

Elsewhere, Lothian West outfit Balerno Athletic enjoyed a 15-3 victory over Polbeth United. Lauriston Thistle made it six wins from six in the Intermediate League with an 11-2 defeat of Carnwath Amateurs.