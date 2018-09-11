Amateurs: Meadowbank Wednesday enjoy a stroll on Sunday

Meadowbank Wednesday crushed Oxgangs Trinity 6-0 in Sunday Morning Division 2 as the home side secured their second league win of the campaign.

Wednesday were too hot to handle as they racked up the goals on what proved to be a comfortable Sunday afternoon stroll.

Daniel Bissett hit the opener early on with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box which left the Oxgangs goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

It was 2-0 shortly after with a visiting defender inadvertently turning the ball into his own net from Matt Wallace’s shot. Mike Dunlop soon made it three when he pounced on Marc Ludwig’s throw-in to send the ball into the net.

It could have been four but Alex Gilmore missed a penalty kick, only for team-mate Greg Laird to net after just coming off the bench following impressive work from Jack Smith who had won possession in the middle of the park. Jordan McNeill lobbed in the fifth and top goalscorer Adam Tait completed the scoring.

Edinburgh Caledonian striker Chris Jones continued his stunning start to the season as he hit all four in a 4-0 defeat of Cabrera MC AFC in Sunday Morning Division 1.

Something had to give as last season’s unbeaten Division 1 champions Caley visited the Division 2 title winners who were promoted in the summer.

Caley took the lead after 15 minutes when Jones rose highest to head in Richy Meechan’s corner-kick. Jones then doubled the lead when Ross Purvis played him in – the on-fire frontman sending a half-volley past the keeper.

The lethal forward completed a first-half hat-trick after being played in by left-back Stevie Murray. Liverpudlian Jones made it 15 goals in just six games when he grabbed his fourth in the second half.

Corstorphine Dynamo edged out Edinburgh East 4-3 in the Premier Division, with Daniel Waddell hitting a first-half double. Sean Forsyth made it three, but East came roaring back to level. Sean McAllister secured all three points for Dynamo from the penalty spot with just four minutes remaining.