Amateurs: Queensferry Athletic make semi-finals after late drama

Ten-man Queensferry Athletic beat Lothian West rivals Blackridge Vale of Craig 4-3 to book a semi-final spot in the Miller Cup.

Graeme Hobb was the hero for visitors Ferry as he popped up in injury time to secure their place in the last four – only moments after Blackridge had levelled at 3-3 from the penalty spot with Mark Cowan sent off for his protests.

Queensferry looked on course for the semi-finals after they had raced into a two-goal half-time lead through Norrie Dunnett and Ryan Beveridge.

The home side pulled a goal back early in the second half courtesy of strike from distance which caught out visiting goalkeeper Graeme Lavery.

The Ferry soon restored their two-goal advantage, however, as Beveridge added a third from close range following fine work from Angus Brock.

With ten minutes remaining, the visitors appeared destined for their first semi-final since the club was re-established in 2014 but the home side had other ideas. Blackridge pulled a goal back, before they drew level to make it 3-3 in injury time. Queensferry were deflated but they regained their composure to secure victory and prevent a penalty shoot-out as Hobb netted from close range after the home keeper had spilled Matthew Sampson’s header.

Linlithgow Thistle also secured a semi-final spot in the Premier League’s Blaikie Cup with a 3-1 victory at home to Barca Milton 97.

Thistle had fallen behind early in the first half, but Ryan Shanks brought them level with an excellent finish midway through the opening period.

The home side went on to strike the woodwork three times in the second half before pressure finally paid off when substitute Robbie Lamb notched a quick-fire double.

Thistle were also celebrating on Sunday as two of their players – Chris Snedden and Jordan Rodger – represented the LEAFA select in the semi-finals of the Inter-Association Trophy with the visitors defeating their Stirling and District AFA representatives 3-2 in Motherwell.

North Merchiston Vale’s Luke Leiper was also part of the LEAFA select contingent, just 24 hours after he helped his side to a 5-0 victory over Musselburgh Windsor in the first round of the Rex Gallacher Cup.

Leiper netted from close range for the opener, before Fraser Seywright netted twice from the penalty spot. Man of the match Gareth Horn made it four before the interval, before Murray Duff got a fifth after the break.