Amateurs: Sandys sail into last 16 of Scottish Cup

Sandys will continue to fly the flag for LEAFA in the RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup after they downed Ayrshire outfit Hurlford AFC 3-1 away from home to reach the last 16.

The reigning Premier League champions got off to the perfect start inside two minutes when former Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder Andrew Kidd combined with ex-Musselburgh Athletic man Connor Spowart to give the visitors the lead. Kidd split the defence open with a piercing pass which Spowart collected before drilling the ball into the net from just inside the area, sending the visiting support wild. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 20th minute when striker Kevin Stewart slotted in the rebound following Robert McKenzie’s initial shot.

Hurlford pulled a goal back before half-time, but Sandys made sure of victory ten minutes after the break when Stewart netted a stunning overhead kick.

In the RJM Sports Sunday Trophy, Westside AFC and Edinburgh East each booked their place in the quarter-finals. Westside were 2-0 victors over Eastwood Mearns, while Edinburgh East won 4-2 against Lochore Castle.

Sunday Premier Division outfit Corstorphine Dynamo came from 3-0 down but were denied just their third league win of the season as Duddingston Athletic netted a 94th-minute equaliser to end the match 4-4.

Visitors Duddingston raced into a 3-0 lead inside 24 minutes at Saughton. Striker Chris Scott netted after five minutes following a pinpoint ball from goalkeeper Alan Lochtie, before Corstorphine were caught out by David Baird’s quick throw-in and Scott scored again. Baird then got himself on the scoresheet with a fine individual effort.

Corstorphine weren’t going to lie down, however, and – incredibly – got back on level terms before the break. Sean Forsyth scored from the penalty spot, before David Whelan reduced the deficit to one. Whelan then set up Alex Scott, who ran in on goal and slotted into the bottom corner.

Dynamo made it 4-3 two minutes after the break when Sean McAllister headed in Scott’s corner, but they were denied all three points at the death when Andy Burgess found the top corner.

Tollcross Thistle beat in-form Clermiston Star 2-0 in the Premier League to jump up to third in the table. A fine move kick-started by goalkeeper Youssef Bejaoui ended with Darren Linton netting from the edge of the box. John Ferguson then set up Chris Cairns for No.2 which sealed the win before the interval.