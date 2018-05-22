Amateurs: Sandys secure a quadruple and aim for a fifth trophy

Premier League champions Sandys lifted their fourth trophy of a remarkable season with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over St Bernard’s in the final of the Centenary Cup at Spartans Academy.

Sandys could yet seal a stunning quintuple this Friday, with the opportunity there for them to become the first LEAFA club to win five trophies in one season, as they face Tollcross Thistle in the Logan Cup final.

They tasted success once more on Saturday, doing so the hard way after a 2-2 draw in normal time against their Premier League rivals.

St Bernard’s should have found themselves a goal ahead early on but missed from close range at the back post.

Sandys made them pay for that miss as they took the lead on 15 minutes, with Kevin Stewart nodding home for the opener.

St Bernard’s pulled one back to level ten minutes later, and both sides went down to ten men before the interval with Andrew Kidd and John Paul McLennan both seeing red.

Sandys deservedly went in front five minutes after the break when Steven Anderson netted. St Bernard’s equalised again, though, taking advantage of a defensive mishap to take the game to penalties.

Striker Bob McKenzie scored the winning penalty after goalkeeper Paul Clover had saved one from St Bernard’s.

Sunday Premier League champions Edinburgh East got the better of Sunday Morning Division 1 title winners Edinburgh Caledonian on penalties in the President’s Cup final at New Victoria Park, Newtongrange.

Caley suffered heartbreak on spot-kicks for the second time in a cup final this season with East winning 3-2 to complete a treble for the campaign.

Caley were first to threaten after three minutes with top goalscorer Chris Jones flicking the ball on for team-mate Paddy McColgan who found himself free in the area but he couldn’t hit the target.

East had the ball in the net through Keith Cairns, only for it to be dubiously ruled out, before Caley went in front – Jones heading in his 37th goal of the season from Nick Byrne’s cross from the left.

East pulled level with 20 minutes remaining as Bob McKenzie’s flick-on put through Stuart Kidd and he lifted the ball over Caley keeper Steven Parker for his 50th of the campaign.

Kidd missed the chance to secure East the cup in normal time from the penalty spot.