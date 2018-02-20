Amateurs: St Bernard’s chop down Greentree | Edinburgh Star drop points

Ten-man St Bernard’s secured their spot in the semi-finals of the RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup with a 4-3 victory away to Stirlingshire-based Greentree AFC.

The LEAFA Premier League outfit were two goals to the good early in the first half.

Steven Clee fired the ball in at the back post from Dean Horribine’s cross, and then produced an excellent delivery for Matty Hunter to send a diving header into goal.

St Bernard’s conceded after an error in defence, but responded immediately from kick-off to restore their two-goal advantage with Hunter scoring his second after being put through by Clee.

The visitors conceded another goal before the break with their usually reliable defence looking out of sorts and were soon forced level after the interval as Greentree made it 3-3 when they capitalised on another defensive mishap.

St Bernard’s faced another setback when captain Ryan Pollock was sent-off for a second bookable offence, but they showed immense resilience to secure their place in the last four when Ean Gilhooley struck from close range after the ball came back off the bar.

Grangemouth side Pennies knocked out Salvesen with a 3-2 victory on Saturday and will play St Bernard’s.

Intermediate league leaders Edinburgh Star dropped points for the first time this season as they were held 3-3 at home by fellow title hopefuls Lauriston Thistle at Saughton.

Star had won their opening nine matches of the season, Lauriston their first seven so a tight encounter was expected.

Scott Coleman gave Star the lead from a free-kick after 15 minutes, but Lauriston were soon level as Lee Orr netted.

Dean Clark showed excellent composure to take the ball down on his chest and fire home to restore the hosts’ lead on the stroke of half-time.

Lauriston were level again six minutes after the restart through Ryan Raeburn.

Defender Billy Donaldson then put Lauriston ahead for the first time, but Star’s Scott Davidson secured a point from Lee Burnett’s corner-kick.

Lothian East outfit Pathhead downed Premier team Spartans 8-3 to ease through to the last four of the Miller Cup.

The home side raced into a four-goal lead through a Craig Stewart double and goals from Liam Frost and Ray Walker.

Spartans pulled a goal back before both teams were reduced to ten men before half-time. The visitors brought it back to 4-3, but goals from Stuart Reid, Jordan Williams and Jon Laidlaw, before a stunning Marc Fleming chip, completed an impressive victory for Pathhead.