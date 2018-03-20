Amateurs: St Bernard’s go nap – and close the gap

St Bernard’s closed the gap on Premier League leaders Craigshill Thistle to just three points as they enjoyed a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Barca Milton 97.

The scoreline could have been far worse for the visitors, with the heroics of their goalkeeper ensuing the final result was somewhat respectable.

Striker Matty Hunter got the home side off to a flyer when he latched on to a through ball early on and netted from a tight angle. Both of St Bernards’ full-backs combined for the second with Paul Dunlop crossing for Gavin Pettigrew to fire home at the back post.

Rees Smith soon made it three when he found the top corner from the edge of the box.

There was no doubt St Bernard’s were on their way to their ninth league victory on the trot, with Paul Dickson heading home the fourth, and Steven Wilson was played in by captain Ean Gilhooley for the fifth.

Musselburgh Amateurs came from two goals down to edge out Tollcross Thistle 3-2 away from home in their Blaikie Cup quarter-final at Saughton.

The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table so a closely-fought tie was always expected, but nobody could have foreseen Burgh’s terrific comeback after going into the interval 2-0 behind.

Tollcross went ahead after just 12 minutes when Calvin Muttitt’s shot deflected off a Burgh defender to wrong-foot their keeper. Chris Cairns then doubled the lead when he finished well from just inside the area as the hosts looked to be cruising towards the semi-finals.

Burgh had other ideas, though, as substitute Sean Page inspired them to a stunning second-half response.

Page set-up Lee Edwardson for their first on 65 minutes, with the latter smashing home from fully 30 yards out. With 15 minutes remaining Burgh pulled level as Page fired into the top corner, and he then teed up Edwardson for the winner with ten minutes to spare.

Queensferry Athletic booked their second semi-final place in a week as they overcame East Calder AFC on penalties in the Victory Cup after a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

Norrie Dunnett put Queensferry ahead early on as he coolly slotted home, but Ferry were pegged back before half-time.

The hosts East Calder who went ahead after the interval.

Ferry substitute Grant Steedman struck a stunning equaliser within minutes of his introduction – the midfielder hitting a first-time volley after some fine play from his team-mates in the build-up.

The visitors then went 3-2 ahead with ten minutes remaining as striker Liam Ure struck a low shot, but East Calder sent the tie to penalties with a late free-kick.

But Queensferry goalkeeper Graeme Lavery emerged as the hero by saving two East Calder penalties in the drama of sudden death.