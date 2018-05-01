Amateurs: St Bernard’s taste East of Scotland Cup at last

St Bernard’s tasted East of Scotland Cup success for the first time with a stunning 4-1 victory over Stirling and District AFA side Fallin AFC at the Falkirk Stadium on Friday night.

The LEAFA Premier League outfit had been in sensational form up until recently – a 17 game winning run followed up by a winless run of four games – with many questioning whether they had the courage to lift silverware. They proved the doubters wrong, though, with a faultless performance.

Striker Matty Hunter gave St Bernard’s the lead at the interval with a composed finish past the Fallin goalkeeper after being played in by front partner Steven Clee.

St Bernard’s continued to dominate after the interval and soon made it two with Rees Smith getting on the end of a great pass from Dean Horribine after he had run clear down the right wing.

Substitute Steven Wilson made sure of the victory midway through the second half when he stole a march on the Fallin defence with a neat turn of pace and sent the keeper the wrong way as he went through one-on-one.

Fallin pulled a goal back, but St Bernard’s would not be denied their first-ever East of Scotland win as Wilson completed a fine move from deep inside their own half, when he chipped the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Tollcross Thistle shocked Premier League leaders Craigshill Thistle in a terrific 5-1 Logan Cup semi-final victory. Tollcross shone under the watchful eye of Scotland Amateur boss Bruce McNaught at the Royal High School, with an unstoppable second-half showing after falling behind shortly after the interval.

Midfielder Stewart O’Neill netted a wonderful 15-minute hat-trick to leave Craigshill shocked – his first coming on 50 minutes when he slotted into the bottom corner.

O’Neill then put Tollcross ahead when he drilled the ball home after Ciaran Duffy had set him up following Chris Cairns’ pass, and he capped his treble from the penalty spot.

Jason Bell headed home for number four from Scott Millar’s cross and O’Neill then set up Elliot Sutherland to score.

In the other semi-final, a double from Bob McKenzie helped Sandys secure a 2-1 victory over Meadowbank FC.

Meanwhile, Sunday outfit Longstone United had an incredible 24-1 win over Fountain Park AFC in a Division 1 clash.