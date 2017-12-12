Amateurs: Title-chasing Partizan pull off win from two down

Partizan FC braved sub-zero temperatures to maintain their Sunday Division 1 title challenge with a 3-2 defeat of Edinburgh Athletic on the 3G at Saughton.

In just one of three scheduled Sunday matches to be given the go-ahead, the green and whites closed the gap at the top of the table to just a point of leaders Rivals AFC thanks to a heroic comeback from 2-0 behind and a man down after William McLean was sent off in the second half.

Goals from Jamie Burns and Connor Mitchell had the visitors cruising early in the second half, but they couldn’t cope with the home side who came roaring back.

Darren Clegg scored for the hosts when he placed the ball into the net following a fine solo run, however their task was made more challenging when McLean got himself sent off.

Partizan made their character show, though, and pulled level when Daniel Shevlin calmly lobbed the Athletic goalkeeper with an exquisite finish.

Clegg hit his second of the game late on to complete a stunning turnaround and secure all three points for Partizan.

Linlithgow Thistle jumped up to third in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory on home soil over struggling Fernieside.

In truth the final scoreline flattered the visitors, who were lucky to escape West Lothian with just a two-goal defeat with the home side having dominated the entire 90 minutes on the artificial surface.

Chris Snedden fired Linlithgow in front when he netted from eight yards out following a fine team move. Team-mate Kieran Lewis then went one better with a strike of his own – hammering the ball into the net from the edge of the box to double their advantage just before the break.

Thistle should have added a third when Lewis fired at goal five minutes from time, but was denied by the woodwork.

Musselburgh Amateurs edged a nine-goal thriller 5-4 away to Danderhall Miners AFC in the Premier League.

Visiting striker Lee Edwardson had Burgh cruising at the break by scoring a hat-trick in 25 minutes, the forward having benefited from three fine passing moves in the lead-up to his goals.

Danderhall pulled two back, but Ryan Cameron produced a magnificent solo effort – taking the ball from inside his own half and finding the net with a dipping strike.

Chris Stevenson made it five for Burgh, before Danderhall rallied and pulled another two goals back to set up a tense finale.