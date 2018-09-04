Amateurs: Tollcross hit 11; Windsor waltz through

Tollcross Thistle made up for their defensive frailties by putting 11 goals past Bo’ness Cadora to book their place in the second round of the RJM Sports Scottish Amateur Cup.

Thistle ended up winning 11-6 on a crazy afternoon in which the goals just kept coming with both defences not covering themselves in glory.

Colin Chalmers fired Tollcross ahead early on when he found the bottom corner from Stewart Crozier’s pass, before Chris Reid made it two, cutting out a backpass and firing an unstoppable effort past the home goalkeeper.

Kevin Smith had Tollcross cruising when he made it three, but two quick-fire home efforts reduced the deficit to just one. A Scott Millar strike and a Ciaran Duffy hat-trick re-established the visitors’ authority on the cup tie as they found themselves 7-2 ahead just into the second half.

Bo’ness soon scored another two, however, to give themselves glimmer of hope, only for Millar to complete his hat-trick with another two goals of his own to make it 9-4 – his treble the pick of the bunch as he combined with Keiran Glen and Sam Thompson before netting from the edge of the box.

The home side pulled another two goals back, but efforts from Thompson and Glen ensured Tollcross’ place in the hat for the second-round draw.

Musselburgh Windsor’s passage to the second round was seamless as they enjoyed a 5-0 victory at home to Kinross Colts.

The Lothian East outfit were too strong for their Perthshire opponents and displayed their higher quality from the off with Josh Reid firing them in front early on after Danny Ballam and Scott Gourlay had combined well.

Ballam soon doubled the hosts’ lead with a fine strike of his own, running onto a through ball from midfield before finding the net with a fine left-footed finish. Daniel Laing made it three with a stunning effort from 25 yards out ahead of the interval as he lobbed Kinross’ goalkeeper. Rory Russell converted with an overhead kick, before Ballam secured his brace and wrapped up the tie late on.