Amateurs: Tollcross Thistle reach East of Scotland Cup last eight

Tollcross Thistle booked their place in the quarter-finals of the East of Scotland Cup with a 4-0 victory over Tillicoultry AFC on the 3G at Saughton.

Last season’s finalists and current Logan Cup holders proved too strong for their Stirling and District league opponents with striker Jack Millar grabbing a hat-trick.

A minute’s silence was observed at Saughton and at all LEAFA fixtures at the weekend for former LEAFA President and latterly the head of the Scottish Amateur FA, Rex Gallacher, who died last week following a short illness.

Millar notched his first goal ten minutes before the interval when he latched on to Chris Reid’s pass and netted from close range with his left foot.

His brace was secured on 55 minutes when he powered home Chris Cairns’ quickly taken corner-kick which caught the visiting defence off-guard.

It wasn’t long before he was celebrating his treble as Michael Hornig’s neat back heel played him in and he lashed home into the top corner when one-on-one with Tillicoultry’s goalkeeper.

Tollcross will face either Stenhousemuir or Dunblane in the last eight.

In the South of Scotland Cup, Lothian East league leaders Pencaitland AFC eased through to the fourth round with a 3-0 victory on home soil over Langlee AFC.

The hosts made the breakthrough when Scott Sneddon finished off a fine passing move as Pencaitland broke on the counter attack. The second came from winger Calum McClure’s cross which deflected off the visitors’ left-back.

Langlee came back into the tie before half-time and were unlucky not to pull a goal back, with goalkeeper Callum Banks denying a certain goal.

Pencaitland secured the win when Blair Anderson’s fierce strike was adjudged to have bounced down over the line after initially hitting the bar.

Musselburgh Amateurs came from two goals down at half-time to shock Premier league rivals The Spartans to win 3-2.

The home side looked like boosting their hopes of beating the drop to the Championship with an impressive first-half display. However, Burgh roared back after the break. Ryan Droudge’s corner-kick on the hour was knocked in by a Spartans defender to make it 2-1. Droudge then had a shot saved but Chris Stevenson hammered in the rebound to level. Striker Stevenson then secured the win late on when he outfoxed the home keeper before rolling the ball into the net.