Amateurs: Westside complete first leg of possible double

Westside AFC got their hands on silverware for the first time this season with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Newcraighall Leith Vics in the East of Scotland Sunday Amateur Cup Final at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The Sunday Premier Division club could be in line for a league and cup double as they still harbour hopes of securing the title – with this victory at the home of Livingston FC giving them the belief that they can do just that.

It wasn’t until the second period that Westside eventually made their dominance count after a tight opening first half, with Dean Cunnigham firing off a warning to Vics early in the second half as he shot over the bar when through one-on-one with their goalkeeper.

Newcraighall didn’t heed the warning and captain Craig Dobson fired in the opener from eight yards out after several of his team-mates had tried their luck.

Cunningham then scored from 25 yards out to double the lead, sending the Westside support wild in the process as they knew their team had one hand on the trophy.

David Gallagher made sure of the victory when he scored the third on 70 minutes. Cutting inside from the right and making his way past a couple of defenders to the edge of the box it wasa fine effort as he slotted home.

Meanwhile, Sandys overcame Tranent Amateurs 4-3 in the quarter-final of the Logan Cup in East Lothian to maintain their hopes of an incredible quintuple.

The visitors, who are still competing in all four domestic cup competitions and are still in with a chance of claiming the Premier League title, raced into an early lead after five minutes when Terry Carlin played in team-mate Connor Spowart who dinked the ball into the net.

Sandys soon doubled their lead with Gordon Ramsay netting at the near post, before the home side pulled a goal back before the interval with Cameron Reynolds netting after John Ferguson missed from the penalty spot.

Tranent found themselves 3-1 down on 55 minutes as Andrew Kidd’s cross-cum-shot landed in the net.

Craig Wojtowycz then netted a stunning free-kick with 15 minutes remaining to give Tranent a fighting chance. Sandys Paul Parkin went one better though as rifled into the top corner from almost 30 yards to make it 4-2, before Ferguson scored for Tranent.