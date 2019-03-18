Another tough game is done and dusted for Broxburn Athletic

Leaders Broxburn took advantage of every other East of Scotland game being postponed when they travelled to St Andrews looking to maintain the pressure on Linlithgow at the top of Conference C.

A fabulous 4-0 win for Brian McNaughton’s men saw them come back over the bridge with all three points to increase their lead to eight points with only three games remaining.

Boss McNaughton was delighted with the result, saying: “We had a tough game recently against them winning 2-1 at home so we were looking for a response from them on their own patch, but we racked up a terrific three-goal lead at the break and the game looked over as a contest.

“An own goal sealed the win and the overall performance from the players was super. We played some great football in very poor conditions but the players dug in and got the result we deserved.”

Broxburn pressed from the kick off and took the lead within 15 minutes, Jack Beasley turning his marker in the box and firing home. They doubled their lead with a strike from Greg Binnie just before the half hour and, with Beasley scoring his second just before the break, the game was virtually over.

And, indeed, after 52 minutes the game was won.

The visitors won a corner from the right with St Andrews centre-half Paul Quinn forced into heading the ball high into his own net for Broxburn’s fourth.

This is a huge result for Broxburn as the season’s league games draw to a conclusion. They now have three league games left against Craigroyston, Ormiston and Stirling while Linlithgow, who have two games in hand, trail in second spot with some very difficult games coming up. They have Jeanfield home and away with Jeanfield in third spot in the table so the pressure is on the Prestonfield Park side. For Broxburn though, it’s another tough game done and dusted.