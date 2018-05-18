Battle to be crowned King reaches semi-final stage

Leith Athletic are holders of the King Cup
Leith Athletic have the opportunity to secure their third cup final place of the season when they visit East of Scotland League champions Kelty Hearts in the King Cup semi-final tonight.

Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones’ men have, however, fallen at the final hurdle in both the Alex Jack and League Cups this term, a 3-0 defeat to Tynecastle in October followed by a 3-2 loss to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale a fortnight ago.

Leith – who were forced to relocate to Peffermill following the closure of Meadowbank Stadium in December for redevelopment – have enjoyed a fine season, though, including a fourth-placed finish in the league.

Chalmers and Jones will be hoping to take another step closer to silverware but appreciate the task they have in trying to topple a club that earned promotion to the Lowland League last week.

In tonight’s other last-four clash, Tynecastle welcome Preston Atheltic to Saughton Enclosure. The Panners finished 12 points clear of their opponents in the league but Tynie will be desperate to add a second trophy to the cabinet.

The winners of tonight’s ties will face each other in next Sunday’s final with kick-off scheduled for 2pm. A venue is yet to be confirmed.