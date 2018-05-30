Bo’ness and Broxburn latest Junior teams to make East of Scotland switch

Bo’ness United and Broxburn Athletic are the latest Junior clubs to initiate their plans for a move to the East of Scotland League next season, with Linlithgow Rose understood to be next to follow suit.

Bo’ness have formally announced that they will be filing their application to become part of the pyramid system, joining an ever-growing list of clubs, with the deadline for submissions set for Thursday.

Although no statement has yet been made officially, the Edinburgh Evening News understands Broxburn club members voted to make the move at a meeting on Monday night.

A Bo’ness statement read: “Following a meeting and consultation with our members, Bo’ness United Football Club can confirm our application to join the East of Scotland football league for season 2018/2019.

“This was not a decision taken lightly, but we are certain that it is one in the best interests of the club.”

The scale of Junior clubs announcing their plans to leave the scene in recent weeks has been unprecedented. Dalkeith Thistle and Bonnyrigg Rose were first to reveal they were departing – the former first to announce in January – following in the footsteps of Kelty Hearts who were first to make the jump last season.

More than 20 clubs are now signed up to make the move in the summer, changing the landscape of non-league football in Scotland dramatically with a two division East of Scotland League set to be drafted next month.

Linlithgow members will vote to decide which path their club will take on Monday, June 4, although it is anticipated that the Prestonfield club will submit an application prior to Thursday’s deadline.

Meanwhile, East Region Junior chiefs have switched the Fife and Lothians Cup final between Midlothian clubs Newtongrange Star and Bonnyrigg to Penicuik Park next Wednesday after Broxburn’s Albyn Park in West Lothian was originally pencilled in to play host.

The association opted to make the move after pressure from both clubs to switch the venue, bringing the final closer to home and saving supporters extra travel.