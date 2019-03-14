Bo’ness skipper can’t wait to face derby rivals Linlithgow in testimonial

Bo’ness United captain Chris Donnelly will mark ten years in blue and white with a testimonial match at Newtown Park on Sunday but he he isn’t planning to hang up his boots anytime soon.

The 31-year-old BU stalwart will lead a Bo’ness “Legends” against a Linlithgow Rose “Legends” in the final match to be played on the Newtown grass before work begins on installing an artificial playing surface and floodlights.

Allan McGonigal will manage Bo’ness, with Linlithgow under the charge of former manager Jim Sinnet in the first and potentially only meeting between the two local rivals this season.

“I’m looking forward to it, it will be good to catch up with boys I have not seen for a good few years,” said Donnelly.

“[Stuart] Hunter and Will [Snowdon] have done quite a good bit to get it organised along with a couple of guys from the committee. There’s a mix boys in the Bo’ness team, there are boys playing who were at the club from my first season at Bo’ness ten years ago right up to the current team. It’s a good squad of boys.

“From a personal point of view, I miss these games. Even if you aren’t having a great season, when it comes to games against Linlithgow everybody turns up and you are ready to go out and get the bragging rights and get one over your neighbours. It’s good in that way, that we will at least see a Bo’ness and Lithgae team play against each other [this season]. It will hopefully appeal to people that have watched the Juniors for years.”

Donnelly has signed on for next season under new manager Max Christie after spending the majority of last season sidelined with a groin injury, and added: “I’m not planning on giving up yet. It’s ten years, but I still feel alright, I’ll see how long I can go on for. I’ve played every game this season; I’ve never had a spot of bother since doing the rehab and physio – and touchwood it stays that way.”

Kick-off is 2pm on Sunday. Entry is £5 for adults while children can watch the match for free.