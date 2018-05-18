Bonnyrigg aim to bow out Juniors with double, says Dean Brett

Bonnyrigg Rose defender Dean Brett believes lifting a league and cup double would be a fitting way for the club to bow out of Junior football.

The New Dundas Park men were on track for a treble until near neighbours Penicuik Athletic knocked them out of the East of Scotland Cup at the quarter final stage on Wednesday night as they suffered just their third defeat of the season.

Rose could lift the Super League title tomorrow at home to Sauchie should they win and second-placed Linlithgow Rose drop points at home to Lochee United. Doing so would complete what Brett set out to do after Rose lost out on the league crown in the final week of last season after a gruelling end to the campaign saw them play catch-up to Kelty Hearts.

“Last season when I signed back with Bonnyrigg I had unfinished business,” said the 25-year-old. “We came that close to the league last season – we had to catch up with Kelty with all the games. We went right to the last week, we had a lot of injuries and kind of got punished for our own success.

“I wanted to win the league and the cups this year. I’m targeting the league, and I think we should win it from here. I’m not being arrogant but we should manage to pick up four points considering the way we’ve played this season.

“It would be the perfect way to end the club’s time in the Juniors by winning the league and the Fife and Lothians Cup. We’re hoping to do it this weekend. If Lochee can get anything and we win, then we’ve won the league. It would be great to do it at home. We’ll just be going out to win the game and just play as well as we have been. If Linlithgow win, then we’ll just go and perform on Wednesday at Sauchie and win it there.”

There’s no doubt Brett is currently playing well below his level having previously played in the Championship with Cowdenbeath less than four years ago, his drop down the ladder a result of him falling foul to the Scottish Football Association’s betting rules.

Rose gave him a second chance last season and the defender is appreciative of the club’s faith in him. Despite offers of a return to the SPFL, Brett could yet remain with Rose as they make the move to the East of Scotland League next season and help them to get up the ladder into the professional ranks.

Brett’s sole focus for the time being is on this season, though, and he won’t let his head be turned by offers of a return to League Two or above.

“I spoke to Bonnyrigg on Monday night there; I like the club,” he continued. “I’m keeping my options open until the end of the season – I don’t want to sign anything before then. I like playing and seeing my season through. If there are offers then they’ll understand that.

“I’ve never played in the East of Scotland or the Lowland League, so maybe a new challenge would be good.

“This used to be an exciting time of the season, maybe two seasons ago [talking to clubs]. It’s kind of annoying at the same time because you don’t want to let people down and you don’t want your head getting mixed up. I’ll just focus on playing my games and, if people need answers, I can’t give them any yet, because I’ve not finished my season.”

Elsewhere, Newtongrange Star can set up an East of Scotland semi-final clash away to Penicuik should they get past Dundonald Bluebell. Stevie McLeish’s men already have a home semi-final to look forward to against Penicuik in the Fife and Lothians Cup on Monday night.