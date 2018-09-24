Bonnyrigg boss David White resigns for personal reasons in wake of cup exit

It was a dismal weekend for Bonnyrigg Rose as they crashed out of the William Hill Scottish Cup, followed by the resignation of manager David White.s.

Rose lost 2-1 away at Highland League side Deveronvale despite dominating the match on Saturday and 24 hours later White left his post, citing personal reasons.

A statement on the Bonnyrigg website read: “We can formally announce that manager David White tendered his resignation, which we have reluctantly accepted.

“David is as honest as the day is long for those that know him/have listened to his post match interviews and is finding the balance of work/home life/football management too difficult.

“Something had to give so inevitably it would be his tenure at New Dundas Park, and everyone at the club despite being surprised by the revelation completely understand it.

“David’s record since taking over the managerial reigns stands alongside any manager we’ve had in recent times, with the league and cup double achieved last season the first time the club had achieved such a feat in 34 seasons.

“It goes without saying that we wish David and his young family all the very best for the future and hope to see them at a Rose game again soon. The current coaching team of Jonny Stewart, Ian Little, Sean McAuley and Michael Burgess will be looking after team affairs in the interim until we decide next steps.”

The Midlothian team dominated the first 15 minutes without finding the net in Banff and paid the price when Grant Noble and Sam Robertson netted. Kyle Wilson finally scored for Rose, but that was the end of the action.

Elsewhere in the competition, Civil Service Strollers drew 2-2 away at Forres Mechanics, with the replay scheduled for this Saturday at Christie Gillies Park. Robbie Laird and David Churchill found the net for Gary Jardine’s side.

Whitehill Welfare came out on top in all Lothians affair against Edinburgh University, prevailing 1-0 thanks to a 30-yard screamer from Kevin Keane. Their reward is a trip to League 2 side Elgin City in the second round.

Second-round draw (ties due on Saturday, October 20): Albion Rovers v Formartine United; Beith Juniors v Linlithgow Rose; Berwick Rangers v Gretna FC 2008; Brora Rangers v Coldstream; Cove Rangers v Auchinleck Talbot; Cowdenbeath v Clyde; Cumbernauld Colts v BSC Glasgow; Deveronvale v University of Stirling; East Kilbride v Spartans; Edinburgh City v Forres Mechanics/Civil Service Strollers; Edusport Academy v Fraserburgh; Elgin City v Whitehall Welfare; Gala Fairydean v East Stirlingshire; Peterhead v Dalbeattie Star/Kelty Hearts; Rothes v Annan Athletic; Stirling Albion v Queen’s Park.