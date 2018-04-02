Bonnyrigg put Newtongrange to sword as title rivals lose ground

Super League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose kept up their challenge for the title with a 5-1 win over local rivals Newtongrange as the teams around them slipped further behind in the title race.

Bonnyrigg opened the scoring in the tenth minute when Ewan Moyes headed home, but they squandered an opportunity to go further ahead when Jon Brown missed a penalty.

Newtongrange then equalised with a superb strike from Ryan Porteous, only to see Bonnyrigg snatch the lead again as Kieran McGachie headed home just before the break.

Bonnyrigg stepped up a gear in the second half and netted three more goals through Dean Brett, Wayne McIntosh and Lewis Turner to clinch a very impressive win

“It was a good win for us as Newtongrange looked prepared for us,” said Bonnyrigg manager David White. “We are scoring goals recently, but we’re not relying on one out-and-out striker, they are coming from all positions.

“We had goals today from central defender Ewan Moyes and full-back Dean Brett, so everyone is chipping in to get the results we need to win the title.”

It was a good day at the office for Brett, scoring with a fine header and an assist with McGachie’s goal, but he urged Rose to take it one game at a time.

“It was a good day for us with the chasing teams losing ground but there are still a lot of games to play before we can think about winning the title,” said Brett.

Newtongrange boss Steve McLeish found it hard against the leaders with a depleted squad.

“We were short of players today with a lot of youngsters in,” lamented McLeish. “Then we lost Wes Mitchell and Darren Smith and against a team like Bonnyrigg it was always going to be difficult with players short.”

Elsewhere in the Super League, Penicuik came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Camelon, while Linlithgow Rose lost ground on the leaders with a 2-1 loss away to Sauchie. Second-placed Penicuik are now three points behind Bonnyrigg having played a game more, while fourth-placed Linlithgow trail the leaders by nine points, although they have played a game fewer.

Bo’ness bounced back from their Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat last week to slam five past Jeanfield in a 5-1 win at home, but in-form Broxburn had the wind taken out of their sails by Lochee, losing 3-1 in Dundee. They remain in third place, nine points off the pace.

In the Premier League, runaway leaders Musselburgh trounced Angus side Kirriemuir 7-0 to maintain their 15-point lead at the top of the table and look certainties for the title in May.

Haddington, in second place, were at Bathgate and recorded an impressive 2 -0 win to maintain their push for a play-off spot.